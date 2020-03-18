Genevieve Padalecki & Danneel Ackles Return to ‘Supernatural’ as Ruby & Jo (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 Destiny's Child Preview
Katie Yu/The CW
Misha Collins Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 Alexander Calvert
Jeff Weddell/The CW

What’s Jack (Alexander Calvert) up to?

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 - Alexander Calvert as Jack
Jeff Weddell/The CW

Listen to Castiel (Misha Collins), Jack.

Jared Padalecki Jensen Ackles Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13
Jeff Weddell/The CW

Dean (Jensen Ackles) doesn’t look happy.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 Sam Dean Castiel
Jeff Weddell/The CW

What’s Castiel telling them?

Jensen Ackles Jared Padalecki Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13
Jeff Weddell/The CW

What’s caught their attention?

Genevieve Padalecki Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 Ruby
Katie Yu/The CW

Genevieve Padalecki returns as Ruby.

Danneel Ackles - Supernatural Season - 15 Episode 13 Jo
Katie Yu/The CW

Danneel Ackles returns as Jo.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 Ruby Jo Genevieve Danneel
Katie Yu/The CW

Ruby and Jo

Ruby Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 Genevieve Padalecki
Katie Yu/The CW

What secret died with this demon?

Genevieve Padalecki as Ruby and Danneel Ackles as Jo - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13
Katie Yu/The CW

An angel and a demon …

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 13 Genevieve Padalecki Danneel Ackles
Katie Yu/The CW

What are we going to find out about the past?

1 of

Supernatural‘s Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are in for a couple big surprises in Monday’s episode.

Not only does “Destiny’s Child” feature the returns of characters played by the actors’ real-life wives — Ruby (Genevieve Padalecki) and Jo (Danneel Ackles) — but as the promo reveals, the brothers will come face-to-face with … themselves?

'Supernatural' Sets Jake Abel's Final Season Return
Related

'Supernatural' Sets Jake Abel's Final Season Return

Yes, Sam and Dean will encounter versions of themselves from another world, and there are at least a few obvious differences, starting with their car. (She’s no Baby!) Watch the promo to see what other Dean suggests they do and Sam’s reaction to his counterpart’s hair.

Also in this episode, the search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters the edge against God leads them to Jo’s door and a secret that may have died with Ruby. Plus, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.

Click though the gallery above for a look at Ruby and Jo’s returns.

Supernatural, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW

Supernatural

Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The cast of 'Outlander' Season 7
1
‘Outlander’ Introduces Rob Cameron & Claire Meets Denzell in Episode 5
Wheel of Time
2
‘The Wheel of Time’ Readies for Battle in Season 2 Poster (PHOTO)
Tom Brittney in Grantchester
3
Tom Brittney Leaving ‘Grantchester’ — Who’s the New Vicar?
Heidi Klum with Lavender Darcangelo on America's Got Talent
4
‘AGT’: Heidi Klum Hits Golden Buzzer For Blind Singer Lavender Darcangelo (VIDEO)
'Succession,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'Ted Lasso' for 2023 Emmy nominations
5
2023 Emmy Nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ & ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead the Pack