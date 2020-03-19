TV Insider Podcast: 'Little Fires Everywhere' EP on Adapting the Book to Series

The year 1997 doesn't seem like that long ago, does it? Or maybe it does...

For the Shaker Heights, Ohio characters we meet in Hulu's new miniseries, Little Fires Everywhere, cell phones were just becoming a staple in our lives (though accessing the internet and playing games was still in the future), Friends was airing original episodes on NBC, and Bill Clinton was in his second term as the 42nd President of the United States. But race was an issue then, as it is now, and it plays a vital part of the story in this adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 best-selling novel.

With a stellar cast led by Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies), Kerry Washington (Scandal) and Joshua Jackson (The Affair), the series comes from executive producer Liz Tigelaar, who recently sat down with our Damian Holbrook for a new episode of the TV Insider Podcast. The first three episodes dropped on Wednesday, with subsequent episodes dropping every Wednesday on Hulu.

In the podcast interview, Tigelaar talks about adapting the book, how the issues in the book are just as relevant as those we're dealing with today, and also the stunning art that we see Washington's Mia create throughout the eight episodes.

