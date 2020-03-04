TV Insider Podcast: Pamela Adlon on Music, Rainy Days in L.A. & 'Better Things' Season 4

Sure, there's a lot to complain about right now with politics, coronavirus, and the like, but this week also brings something good — the return of the superbly funny comedy Better Things on FX.

And Season 4 won't be taking it easy on hard-working actress and mom Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon, who co-created the series, directs all the episodes, and writes or co-writes most episodes), but what fun would that be? While she's trying to keep life on somewhat level ground for daughters Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood), and Duke (Olivia Edward) — not to mention her eccentric mother, Phyllis (Celia Imrie) — it's raining in Los Angeles... like, a lot of rain. What gives?

That's just one of the questions our Jim Halterman asked when he sat down with Adlon recently for a new episode of the TV Insider Podcast. The two talk the wetness of L.A. and what it all means, as fans of the show knows choices like weather mean much more than just making sure there are umbrellas on set. The chat also went to the inspired use of music in the show (and how Shazam is the best app ever), what's next for the Fox family in the new season.

Plus, get ready for some inspired Season 4 casting that will make TV fans of a certain age giddy. (Two words: Telma. Hopkins. Ask your friend Google if you need more intel on why that's awesome!)

Better Things, season premiere March 5, 9/8c, FX.

