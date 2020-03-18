Where We Left Off With 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (VIDEO)

Our spring just got a little bit brighter. The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are set to return April 15 with two new cast members and plenty of drama. Before Season 10 kicks off, let's take a look back on where we left off with the Southern Californian stars.

Kyle Richards had a monumental breakup with longtime friend and fellow cast member Lisa Vanderpump, leading to LVP's exit from the series. The #Puppygate debacle with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley made for most of the drama with LVP's shelter organization, Vanderpump Dogs.

And toward the end of the season, Kemsley faced claims by former cast member and current "Friend of the Housewives" Camille Grammer of financial fraud and an ongoing lawsuit. Grammer was brought on during the reunion episodes to defend both her own and LVP's actions, and shattered relationships in the wake.

Fan favorites Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi both opened up about personal issues. Rinna shared the traumatic story of her mother's attack, and fans witnessed Rinna's daughter, model Amelia Gray, struggle with an eating disorder.

After Rinna dressed as Girardi's alter-ego Erika Jayne and slighted Kim Richards, the Richards sisters and Mellencamp Arroyave urged Girardi to side with them. The fight escalated to point where Girardi recalled being ganged up on by female friends in the past and explained her lasting reservations about letting her guard down among other women.

Newcomer Denise Richards had an easy first season and quickly became friends with the cast. Richards was known for speaking her mind and standing by her convictions, and eventually sided with the core group during the Vanderpump Dogs debate.

In the months since Season 9 wrapped, each Housewife has undergone multiple changes in their lives. Mellencamp Arroyave welcomed a daughter in late February 2020, and while Richards debuted clothing line Kyle x Shahida at New York Fashion Week. Kemsley moved to a new home, expanded her swimwear brand, and currently plans to open a restaurant.

Rinna is now officially an empty-nester with both daughters out of the house, and Girardi starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Denise Richards also landed a "dream" role and settled into life with new husband, Aaron.

As for what we can expect in Season 10?

News has leaked of a rumored relationship between Denise Richards and friend Brandi Glanville, a former Housewife, and in the new trailer for the season, it seems to be the main topic of conversation. Richards and husband Aaron are seen leaving Kyle Richards' home in tears, asking for their family not to be "destroyed." Rinna also discusses a cease and desist letter with Denise Richards.

The franchise welcomes two new Housewives, actress Garcelle Beauvais and socialite Sutton Stracke. Beauvais is a longtime friend of Denise Richards, and Stracke and Rinna have known one another for years. Beauvais and Stracke both seem to be making their presence known, with Beauvais hinting at frenemies in the trailer, and Stracke accusing Mellencamp Arroyave of being "boring."

Of course, Grammer is also shown returning to stir up drama, and former cast members Adrienne Maloof and Eileen Davidson are back (at least for an appearance or two). Plus, Kris Jenner stops by!

We can't wait to see what happens next for the ladies of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, April 15, Bravo