New Blood (Including Kris Jenner!) & More 'RHOBH' Season 10 Scoop

The ever-glamorous cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills graced the stage at BravoCon 2019 last week to discuss their upcoming tenth season — the first since Vanderpump Rules boss Lisa Vanderpump's departure.

Cast member Kyle Richards debuted bangs at the special taping of Watch What Happens Live; the new hairstyle was for Richards' turn in upcoming film Halloween Kills, where she reprises her original role from the 1978 horror classic.

The RHOBH panel on Sunday afternoon with Erika Girardi, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp brought a whole lot of teasers for the upcoming season. Actress Richards, entering her second season, remarked on what she learned most from her first year as a reality star. "I definitely learned you open your mouth and what is said is said. I can't blame it on a script," Richards joked.

Mellencamp is expecting her third child, and discussed how being sober for filming this season added a whole new lens of clarity to being on the show.

New cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke were welcomed additions to the franchise. "It's always great to have new blood," Rinna said. Richards called Beauvais her tequila drinking buddy so we can expect plenty of bonding moments with the Housewives.

As for who else we might see in Beverly Hills? Definitely expect appearances by original cast member Adrienne Maloof, Brandi Melville, and even a cameo by Kris Jenner. Pray to the Bravo gods for a KUWTK crossover episode!

Also viewers can look forward to watching Girardi prepare for her Broadway debut in Chicago the Musical. Girardi takes over the lead role of Roxie Hart in a highly-anticipated run from January to March. Rinna previously performed as Roxie Hart on Broadway, and gave tips to pal Girardi throughout the season.

Rinna too has a new venture on the way with Lisa Rinna Lips coming soon. The star's iconic pout inspired a cosmetics line launching in 2020, but her lips were sealed about any other details.

As the new ladies of the 90210 settle in, the core cast looked to the future with their dream casting for potential additions in later seasons. A fan shouted out the suggestion of Richards' ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, and Richards graciously said that she would support whatever he chose to pursue.

Kemsley's friend, singer Boy George, was added to the short list, and Mellencamp began campaigning for Chrissy Teigen to be a new Housewife, too. Rinna suggested supermodel Cindy Crawford "because we would get free Casamigos tequila," from Crawford's husband, co-founder Rande Gerber. Even Heather Locklear might be receiving a call from the RHOBH casting directors soon.

Fan favorite and former Housewife Eileen Davidson is still a close friend of the cast, and viewers were hopeful for her return. In contrast, there's no love lost between former full-time cast member Camille Grammer and the current Housewives, as emphasized by the audience's resounding boos to even the mention of Grammer's name.

The upcoming season of RHOBH with an even further star-studded cast no doubt will bring all the drama!