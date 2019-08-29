'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Adds Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is adding two for its upcoming 10th season.

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke have joined the cast, and Beauvais makes history as the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise.

"I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Beauvais said in a statement to The Daily Dish. "As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it's exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!"

"Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support, and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today," she continued. "I'm excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs, and joys of being a working mother in today's crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L!"

Beauvais also promised "no games, all heart, and a little dash of fashion-filled sass."

"I am thrilled and honored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Stracke said. "As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest."

She's looking forward to sharing her "true loves of art and fashion design."

They join returning cast members Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne for the new season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 10, 2020, Bravo