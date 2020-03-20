Taylor Cole Says the New 'Ruby Herring Mysteries' Will Dive Deeper Into the Characters

Taylor Cole returns to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries with another Ruby Herring Mysteries next month.

Premiering on Sunday, April 5, Prediction Murder sees Cole's crime reporter Ruby Herring team up with Stephen Huszar's Detective Jake Killian after receiving anonymous tips about the unsolved murder of a psychic. What will it take for them to solve this cold case?

"We really dive deeper and get to know the characters more and the relationship with Jake and Ruby," Cole told TV Insider while promoting her Hallmark rom-com Matching Hearts. "We really get to find out their backstories." The two have already worked on two cases (reluctantly) together, and we expect the slow burn romance to continue to spark with this third one.

Prediction Murder will also go deeper into Ruby's relationship with her father (John Wesley Shipp). "He's awesome and he's really sweet, and there's a lot more storyline," Cole previewed. "I think they're really pushing for that because that connection is so cute and important in finding out Ruby's backstory and seeing the bond between them because he was also an investigative reporter and the reason why she's nervous to go into that world and staying safe with consumer reporting."

The actress also pointed out that Dateline's Andrea Canning is the one behind the scripts of the movie series. "There's a few different names in all the scripts that have her family tied into it. It's really cute," Cole shared. "She knows it better than anyone. The stories that she's done and she's reported on — she has some crazy stories. ... She's just so talented and knows so much about the business, so to bring it to Hallmark? We got really lucky with that."

And for anyone hoping for a One Winter Wedding in her Hallmark Winterfest series, you're not alone. Cole hopes that it happens.

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder, Movie Premiere, Sunday, April 5, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries