Taylor Cole Reflects on Her 'Supernatural' Season 8 Return

Taylor Cole can most recently be seen on Hallmark, in its rom-coms and the Ruby Herring Mysteries, and fans probably recognize her from her recurring roles on Salvation and The Originals. But back in Supernatural's first season (in 2006!), she guest starred as Sarah Blake. While she lived to tell the tale of her encounter with the Winchesters, she wasn't so lucky when they appeared in her life again, in Season 8's "Clip Show."

If you were surprised to see her again after seven years, you're not alone. "What's funny is I asked, 'What's going on, why am I coming back? And why am I coming back just to get killed?'" Cole told TV Insider with a laugh. "They said the writers were sick of hearing requests for all these characters to come back, so [around] that episode, they just basically killed off fan-favorites that everybody kept asking about, so fans would quit asking."

Story-wise, Crowley (Mark Sheppard) targeted people Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) had saved in order to get them to stop the trials that would close the gates of hell.

Cole found that decision from the writers "hysterical because the writers did anything they wanted on that show and the fans just went along for the ride, which was awesome." And like others who have worked on Supernatural, she recognizes how "awesome" its fans are. "To this day, they're the very best fans," she said. "[The SPN Family] is just passionate about those two guys and the whole storyline and everything about it. I love, love, love Supernatural fans and I love those boys. They're just the sweetest."

Supernatural returns with its final nine episodes on Monday, March 16. We'll have to wait to see if any fan favorites will return, die, or both before it's over.

