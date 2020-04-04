Taylor Cole Returns in 'Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder' (VIDEO)

Taylor Cole (The Originals, Summerland), Stephen Huszar (Paradise Falls) and John Wesley Shipp (As the World Turns, The Flash) reunite in Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder, a new original premiering Sunday, April 5 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Shortly after being named Seattle 57 News’ TV crime reporter, Ruby Herring (Cole) begins receiving anonymous tips when a cold case, the unsolved murder of a psychic is reopened, and teams up with Seattle PD detective Jake Killian (Huszar) to find the killer.

She’s encouraged by her dad, retired detective John Herring (Shipp), to follow her keen instincts. Together, Ruby and Jake uncover a plot to frame an innocent person who everyone involved with the case to seems to think is the ideal candidate for the five-year-old murder of a local tarot card reader.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder, Premiere, Sunday, April 5, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries