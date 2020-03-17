Sundance Now, Acorn TV & More Streaming Services Available for Free Right Now

Now that most of us are laying low indoors, you may find yourself scrolling through familiar territory while looking for some TV entertainment on streaming platforms, but there are more options than you might realize — and some of these services are giving you the chance to watch for free!

A number of streamers are currently offering 30-day free trials of their services to keep you busy while social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak. Below, we're breaking down the details.

Sundance Now

AMC Networks' streaming service offers a selection of original and exclusive series from true-crime stories to dramas and thrillers. Coming from around the world, the content appeals to a wide array of viewer tastes.

Usually available for a 7-day free trial, Sundance Now is available for a 30-day free trial with the special code SUNDANCENOW30 at sundancenow.com. The platform's extensive library includes: A Discovery of Witches (above), Riviera, The Cry, Cheat, The Gulf, Wisting, The Red Shadows and The Bureau. Exclusively streamed titles include State of the Union, The Little Drummer Girl, Killing for Love and Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle. Beginning Thursday, March 19, Swedish drama The Restaurant's third season will premiere with a new episode airing each week.

Acorn TV

The perfect streaming platform for Anglophiles, Acorn TV is home to a multitude of British series and is available for a 30-day free trial with the code FREE30 on acorn.tv. This deal only applies to new subscribers, but offers a glimpse at some series you aren't likely to catch elsewhere within the States.

Among some of the titles available on Acorn TV? Agatha Raisin, Doc Martin, Midsomar Murders, Murdoch Mysteries, Manhunt, Sling Arrows and Murphy's Law.

Do you want to watch your favorite shows with friends and family, even from afar? We're here for you! Starting today, we're offering an extended 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Sign up & use code: FREE30 — tell your friends & family! ➡️ https://t.co/tiNUJWw3BC — Acorn TV (@AcornTV) March 16, 2020

9 Fan-Favorite TV Shows Not Streaming Anywhere (PHOTOS) With countless streaming platforms and more on the way, there's nothing you can’t watch over the web, right? Well, not quite.

Shudder

The streaming platform for horror fanatics, Shudder is also running a 30-day free trial with the special code SHUTIN on shudder.com. Don't miss plenty of original and exclusive content as well as other fan favorite titles on the platform.

Among the originals and exclusives to pick from are Room, Dogs Don't Wear Pants, 3 From Hell, Bliss, The Marshes, Re-Born and more.

Stuck inside and looking for something to watch? We're here for you with daily #ShudderShutIn picks. Not a member yet? Try Shudder free for 30 days with promo code: SHUTIN https://t.co/HK3si5R1pp — Shudder (@Shudder) March 15, 2020

Stay tuned for any additional free streaming news as it's announced.