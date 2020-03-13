'The Wall': Chris Hardwick & LeBron James Tease Biggest Season Yet (VIDEO)

The Wall is poised to return Sunday, March 15 on NBC and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come in Season 3.

In the above supertease, viewers can see just how big the wins will be as the game introduces "Superdrop" in which seven balls rain down at once, giving contestants a chance to win more than $13 million. But the greater the reward, the greater the risk because winning big could also mean losing big.

Host Chris Hardwick and executive producer LeBron James tease the show's biggest season yet, promising emotional moments and higher stakes. Look forward to more amazing stories of friends and family as they work together to change their lives.

Kicking off the season will be Rebekah with her husband Chris. A survivor of the Boston Marathon Bombing, she lost her leg in the blast while shielding her son. Don't miss her inspirational Wall appearance when the show returns this weekend.

Watch the full preview above and don't forget to tune in for The Wall on NBC.

The Wall, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, March 15, 7/6c, NBC