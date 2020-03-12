Meet the New 'Baby-Sitters Club' in Poster Recreating an Iconic Book Cover (PHOTO)

The contemporary Netflix version of The Baby-Sitters Club may be updated for modern day audiences, but it's not going to forget its origins.

The streaming service released a poster for the upcoming live action original series and it was inspired by the iconic book cover for the first in Ann M. Martin's best-selling book series. Check out the side-by-side comparison below.

The series based on the books follows the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The cast includes Sophie Grace (Kristy), Malia Baker (Mary-Anne), Momona Tamada (Claudia), Shay Rudolph (Stacey), and Xochitl Gomez (Dawn), Seventeen reports.

It was previously announced that Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein will play Kristy's mother, Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, and Watson Brewer.

"I'm amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I'm honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends," Martin, who serves as a producer, said when the series was announced. "So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere."

"The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs," Vice President of Kids & Family at Netflix, Melissa Cobb added. "Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues."

The Baby-Sitters Club, Coming Soon, Netflix