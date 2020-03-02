'Hope Springs Eternal': What's Streaming on Hallmark Movies Now in March 2020

Hallmark Movies Now, Crown Media Family Networks’ subscription streaming service, is adding 10 additional Hallmark movies this month, as it offers a fresh slate of programming during its Hope Springs Eternal event.

Highlights of debuts on Hallmark Movies Now throughout the month of March:

Summer of Dreams

Available to stream: Monday, March 2

Stars: Debbie Gibson, Robert Grant, Pascale Hutton

Fading pop star Debbie Taylor is on the verge of losing everything — including her freedom — when she runs away to suburban Ohio where she finds her way into teaching music to a talented group of misfit kids. As she lays low and taps into the kids' talents in an attempt to become relevant again, she begins to realize that fame isn't everything.

A Summer Romance

Available to stream: Monday, March 2

Stars: Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey

Samantha's Montana ranch is her family's legacy, so when a developer shows up to buy it, Sam isn't interested. But as he tries to win her trust and her ranch, Sam finds he might also be winning her heart.

Summer Love

Available to stream: Monday, March 2

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant

A struggling single mom becomes a summer intern at a tech company, and she feels like she doesn’t fit in with her younger coworkers. However, both the CFO and CEO take a romantic interest in her.

Summer in the City

Available to stream: Monday, March 2

Stars: Julianna Guill, Marc Bendavid

When a small-town woman with Midwestern charm is given a big promotion managing a store in the Big Apple, she tries to adopt a big city personality and it leads to disastrous results. Realizing it's better to be true to herself, she lets her personality shine and it becomes the secret to her success in work and in love.

Home by Spring

Available to stream: Monday, March 9

Stars: Poppy Drayton, Steven R. McQueen, Mary-Margaret Humes

When an ambitious event planner gets an opportunity she can't refuse, she goes undercover as her boss and returns to her rural hometown. With the help of her family and the man she left behind, she pulls off the perfect spring retreat, but will she discover home is where her heart is?

A Taste of Summer

Available to stream: Monday, March 9

Stars: Roselyn Sanchez, Eric Winter

A woman moves to Bright Shore, where she opens a restaurant and rediscovers her passion. Upon arrival, she encounters a former baseball player who has a competitive streak and owns his own restaurant.

A Mile in His Shoes

Available to stream: Monday, March 9

Stars: Luke Schroder, Dean Cain

Mickey Tussler, an autistic pitcher, joins a minor-league baseball team and has a profound effect on the team and manager Arthur "Murph" Murphy over the course of a season.

Love in Design

Available to stream: Monday, March 16

Stars: Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker

Hannah returns to her small New England hometown and must work with Jeff, an old flame, to renovate a historical Manor.

A Father’s Choice

Available to stream: Monday, March 16

Stars: Peter Strauss, Mary McDonnell, Michelle Trachtenberg, Yvonne Zima

The fast-paced city life of two sisters is turned upside down when they are sent to live in the country with their father after their mother is killed.

Pure Country 2: The Gift

Available to stream: Monday, March 23

Stars: Katrina Elam, Travis Fimmel, Michael McKean,

Three angels bestow the gift of song to a young girl, who must follow a series of rules in order hold on to it during her rise to fame and fortune.