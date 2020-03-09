'The Resident' Sneak Peek: Conrad & Nic Celebrate Their Engagement (VIDEO)

CoNic is engaged, and that means it's time for a celebration.

But as TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of The Resident reveals, they're not shouting the happy news from the rooftops just yet (as much as they'd like to).

"If we don't hurry, we're not going to get a table," Nic (Emily VanCamp) tells Conrad (Matt Czuchry) as they get ready to head out for their secret engagement party. But how are they marking the occasion? By shaking things up, and it involves a cowboy hat and boots for the soon-to-be bride.

'The Resident's Matt Czuchry Talks Conrad & Nic's Big, 'Perfect' Moment The star breaks down the game-changing decision and reveals what's next for the couple and Chastain with Red Rock still looming.

Watch the clip above to see why they're keeping this their "sweet little secret, for now," and how much Conrad loves where they end up (even though it's not the skydiving he had in mind).

As Czuchry told TV Insider, the couple will begin planning their wedding, which will be "unique" to the two of them. (Best Man and Maid of Honor are still yet to be determined.)

"They've always had a comfortability with one another in terms of their professional and personal lives, but stability is the right word [for what] they've found," he said of the couple. "Even though they've been comfortable with one another and loved one another, in their personal and professional lives, they've been up and down because they haven't had that stability and oftentimes stability depends on the right timing."

Elsewhere in "Doll E. Wood," a renowned pediatric surgeon is brought in for an extremely difficult surgery on a newborn, but AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Devon (Manish Dayal) realize she's not fit for surgery. Plus, a Dolly Parton drag queen collapses on stage, leading Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and Ezra (Eli Gelb) to a potentially life-saving discovery.

Meanwhile, Nic and Conrad suspect their patient may be the victim of sex trafficking, and Nadine (Shazi Raja) has surprising news for Devon.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox