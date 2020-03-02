How Close Is 'God Friended Me' to Revealing Who's Behind the God Account?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 15 of God Friended Me, "The Last Little Thing."]

Alphonse Jefferies (Carl Lumbly) wasn't behind the God Account, but could he know the person who is?

The God Squad finally got into the poker game they'd hoped would reconnect them with the hacker who can possibly give them answers. While he was a no-show, Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), Cara (Violett Beane), and Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) weren't the only ones looking for him. The hacker, Aaron, was going to fix something for James (Tyler Francavilla), who would get him a birth certificate in return.

"He worked for some mysterious employer online, who wouldn't reveal who they were," James explained. "Aaron thought he figured out their identity." He agreed to let them take over Aaron's part of the deal.

James needed a misdemeanor for possession expunged from his record to make sure immigration wouldn't deny his fiancée's Green Card request. The arresting officer just so happened to be former friend suggestion Ray (Brent Sexton), who was able to help. After, James gave them the birth certificate: Corey Smith.

The name didn't ring a bell, but Miles recognized the father listed: Alphonse Jefferies. Could Alphonse not know his son is behind the God Account? Or did he lie to them? Or is Corey just someone who might provide them with a clue as to who's really behind the God Account?

As TV Insider revealed in February, Scandal's Cornelius Smith Jr. will recur as Corey Smith. The character is described as having "a deep tie to the God Account" and someone who plays "a pivotal role" in the season's final five episodes. Is the "deep tie" that he's behind it all? Perhaps that's the reason why Alphonse seemed to "checked every box," as Miles said in "The Last Little Thing."

However, the rest of the information about Alphonse's estranged son — "with Corey's help, Miles will take a huge step closer to unmasking who is behind the God Account" — suggests that he's just going to help the God Squad on their journey to that big reveal. Whatever the case may be, it's likely that Corey knows something about who's been sending Miles and the others around the city helping people these past two years.

We're clearly getting much closer to finding out who's behind the God Account. And that's fortunate, since the series has yet to be renewed for a third season.

God Friended Me, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS