'America's Got Talent' Adds Sofia Vergara as Judge, Brings Back Heidi Klum

America's Got Talent has set its judges for Season 15.

Modern Family's Sofia Vergara is making her debut, while Heidi Klum is returning to join Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel at the judges' table. Vergara and Klum will be filling the empty spots left by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. Terry Crews will return as host.

Klum previously judged AGT Seasons 8-13, as well as both seasons of AGT: The Champions. Mandel has served as a judge since Season 5, while Cowell joined in Season 11.

"I'm so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie, and Terry," Klum said in a statement. "The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake."

"Sofia's infectious energy and sharp wit will blend perfectly with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie, and Terry," Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said. "As both a respected actress and successful entrepreneur, she embodies the American dream that is synonymous with AGT's transformative stage."

"As we head into our milestone 15th season, we are excited to welcome Sofia to the AGT family," Trish Kinane, President of Entertainment Programming, Fremantle, added. "We are also delighted at the return of the amazing Heidi Klum and look forward to a lot of fun as these dynamic, accomplished women join Simon, Howie and host Terry Crews to inspire contestants in a fun-filled and unpredictable series."

Vergara's Modern Family ends on Wednesday, April 8, after 11 seasons on ABC. Klum's new fashion series with Tim Gunn, Making the Cut, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 27.

