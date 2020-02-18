'America's Got Talent: The Champions': Did the Right Act Win Season 2? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 2 finale of America's Got Talent: The Champions.]

The best of the best returned to compete in Season 2 of America's Got Talent: The Champions, and on Monday night, the ultimate Champion was crowned.

The Top 10 acts of this season were: V.Unbeatable, Boogie Storm, Silhouettes, Angelina Jordan, Hans, Duo Transcend, Marcelito Pomoy, Alexa Lauenburger, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, and Sandou Trio Russian Bar.

But before any eliminations, special guests and some of the finalists took the stage to perform and viewers were treated to montages of the season. KISS opened the show, and the rest of the performances included Travis Barker, AGT winner Shin Lim, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, and V.Unbeatable. It was only after that the Top 10 was narrowed down to a Top 5.

Boogie Storm, Hans, Alexa Lauenburger, Angelina Jordan, and Silhouettes were sent home in consecutive eliminations. Then, Sandou Trio Russian Bar came in fifth, Marcelito Pomoy in fourth, and Tyler Butler-Figueroa in third. V.Unbeatable was crowned the winner over Duo Transcend.

Following the AGT: The Champions finale, NBC posted a video of judge Heidi Klum interviewing the dance group. V.Unbeatable revealed no one back home except for their parents knew they were on the show.

The dance group debuted in America's Got Talent Season 14 and received a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Dwayne Wade. "As a former athlete, I know the practice time it takes, I know the sacrifice it takes," he said at the time. "I have this saying that whenever I hit a big shot, whenever I hit a game-winner, whenever it was one of those moments, I jumped up on the stand, and I said, 'this is my house.' And today, on this stage, this is y'all house."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Did the right act win America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2? Vote in the poll below.