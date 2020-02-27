'One Day at a Time' Adds Marla Gibbs & Reggie Watts for Halloween Episode (PHOTO)

One Day at a Time is getting a visit from a couple of special guest stars to celebrate Halloween.

Marla Gibbs and Reggie Watts are set to appear in the episode "One Halloween at a Time" as new neighbors Mrs. Jones and Mr. Mann, respectively. Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Syd (Sheridan Pierce) will visit their apartments for trick-or-treating on the spooky holiday.

Pop TV has also released a photo of Gibbs and Watts with co-showrunners Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett (above).

In these next 13 episodes, Penelope (Justina Machado) will explore a surprising relationship, and her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) will experience a religious crisis and reveal the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky). Plus, Schneider (Todd Grinnell) and Avery's (India de Beaufort) relationship will grow deeper, Elena will prepare for college, and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) will start to date.

Gibbs and Watts join previously announced guest star Ray Romano, who will appear in the premiere. He'll play Brian, a 2020 U.S. Census taker who comes to the Alvarez household to interview the family.

Gibbs played Florence Johnston on The Jeffersons, and her most recent TV credits include guest spots on Bless This Mess, NCIS, and Station 19. Watts is the bandleader on The Late Late Show With James Corden and has voiced characters in TV shows Tuca & Bertie and Adventure Time.

One Day at a Time, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, March 24, 9:30/8:30c, Pop TV