'Billions' Season 5 Adds 'Suits' Rick Hoffman in Recurring Role

Billions is about to get Litt up. Suits' Rick Hoffman has booked his next role.

The actor will recur on the Showtime drama as Dr. Swerdlow, described as "a medical man with unorthodox methods," Deadline reports. Season 5 is currently in production in New York.

Showtime previously announced that The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies and House of Cards' Corey Stoll will also guest star in multiple episodes next season. Margulies will play Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author Catherine Brant, while Stoll is playing social impact pioneer Mike Prince.

In the drama's fifth season, new enemies take aim as Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades' (Paul Giamatti) rivalry is reignited. Mike is a true threat to Axe's dominance, while Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney. Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) must return to Axe Capital and fight to protect their employees and their assets. Also, Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) ends up at odds with Chuck and Axe after reevaluating her loyalties and forming surprising new alliances.

Billions also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn.

In addition to his role on Suits, Hoffman's previous TV credits include Ballers, Law & Order: SVU, NCIS, and The Mentalist.

Billions, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, May 3, 9/8c, Showtime