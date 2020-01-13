Showtime at TCA: 'Billions' Season 5 Premiere Date, 'L Word: Generation Q' Renewed & More

Whether you're a fan of two of Showtime's newest series, one of its established dramas, or documentaries, you won't want to miss what's to come.

At the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour, the network announced renewals, premiere dates, and its documentary slate for 2020.

Billions Returns in May

The drama starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis returns for its fifth season on Sunday, May 3, at 9/8c. Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll are set to guest star in multiple episodes. The series is currently in production in New York.

Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades' (Giamatti) rivalry is reignited and new enemies rise in the fifth season. Axe's dominance is threatened by social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll), while Chuck fights with a district attorney. Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where they must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties, and her new alliances put her at odds with Chuck and Axe. Margulies will play Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author Catherine Brant.

The L Word: Generation Q Renewed

Not only have The L Word fans been treated to a sequel series — which introduced new characters and brought back ones from the original show — but they'll be getting 10 more episodes. Showtime announced that it has renewed Generation Q for a second season.

"The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era," Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., said. "The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can't wait to see what Marja, along with Ilene and this talented ensemble, will deliver for season two."

Marja-Lewis Ryan serves as showrunner and executive produces with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Steph Green (pilot), and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig. and Leisha Hailey.

Work in Progress Renewed

Ready for more of the fictionalized version of Chicago improv mainstay Abby McEnany? The freshman comedy has been picked up for a 10-episode second season.

"We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year," Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., said. "We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter (and tears) that she, Tim and Lilly will undoubtedly evoke in season two."

Showtime's Documentary Slate

First, the longform, on-the-ground journalism and newsworthy explorations of our world today in the Emmy-winning documentary series Vice will premiere across all Showtime platforms on Sunday, March 29 at 8/7c. It has covered global conflict, including civil uprisings in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, and pressing issues, including LGBTQ rights, the climate crisis, immigration, and gun control.

Showtime Documentary Films also announced its 2020 slate: Love Fraud (from Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing), The Trade (from Matthew Heineman), The Longest War (from Greg Barker, Alexa Gansa, and Howard Gordon), Kingdom of Silence (from Alex Gibney, Rick Rowley, and Lawrence Wright), and The Kingmaker (from Lauren Greenfield).

The four-part Love Fraud follows the search for Richard Scott Smith, who conned women in search of love out of their money and dignity using the internet and his charms. It will premiere on Friday, May 8.

In four parts, The Trade follows Central Americans on an odyssey to the United States (and others heading home after deportation) while shedding light on the smugglers and traffickers who take advantage of the migrants and law enforcement pursuing them at the border. It will premiere on Friday, March 6.

The Longest War features accounts from first-hand witnesses of America's involvement since 9/11 in Afghanistan, now the longest war in U.S. history. It will premiere on Sunday, April 19 at 10/8c, after the penultimate episode of Homeland.

Kingdom of Silence is a political thriller examining the complex relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, amplified by the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It will be released in theaters and premiere on Showtime later in 2020.

The Kingmaker explores the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime in the Philippines and Imelda's present-day push to help her son, Bongbong, win the vice presidency. It will premiere on Friday, February 28 at 9/8c.