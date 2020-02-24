Kobe Bryant Memorial: Wife Vanessa, Michael Jordan, Beyoncé & More Pay Tribute (VIDEO)

On Monday, February 24, family, friends, NBA legends, and more gathered at the Staples Center to honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other victims of a tragic helicopter crash in January.

The memorial, streaming live on news and Lakers sites, featured emotional tributes from Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan, and others, as well as performances by Beyoncé and Alicia Keys.

Check out the most touching moments from the event honoring the Bryants below.

Beyoncé Opens With Kobe's Favorite Song

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"I'm here because I loved Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs," the singer said before inviting everyone to join her for "XO." She followed that up with "Halo."

Vanessa Bryant's Eulogy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vanessa began her eulogy to her husband and daughter by spotlighting Gianna. "[She] had a sweet grace about her," she said. "Her smile was like sunshine." And for her "soulmate," she said, "he was my everything."

Jimmy Kimmel's Tearful Speech

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"I don't think any of us could have imagined this," Kimmel said, getting choked up. "Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number, Gigi's face, Gigi's number, everywhere at every intersection. There are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired not because he was a basketball player but because Kobe was an artist, too."

Michael Jordan's Emotional Tribute

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"In the game of basketball, in life, as a parent, Kobe left nothing in the tank. He left it all on the floor," the NBA legend stated. "Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe."

Shaq Gets Sentimental

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

"In truth, Kobe and I always maintained a deep respect and a love for one another," Shaquille O'Neal said of his former teammate. "You were taken away from us way too soon. Your next chapter of life was just beginning. Now it's time for us to continue your legacy."

Alicia Keys Performs "Moonlight Sonata"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Taking to the piano, the Grammy winner performed the Beethoven song, which Kobe had learned to play by ear for wife Vanessa.