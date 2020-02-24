'Better Call Saul' Pays Tribute to Robert Forster — Fans React to His Posthumous Appearance

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 1 of Better Call Saul, "Magic Man"]

Better Call Saul paid tribute to one of their own in the Season 5 premiere when actor Robert Forster made a posthumous appearance as Ed, the man also known as "the Disappearer."

Forster, who passed away in October 2019 — on the premiere date of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — was known for his many roles on TV and in film, including Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. Ed resurfaced one last time at the beginning of Sunday’s premiere during one of Saul's signature black-and-white sequences, set in a post-Breaking Bad timeline where everyone's favorite "criminal" lawyer is living in disguise as Gene Takovic.

After Saul's (Bob Odenkirk) Season 4 cab ride in this timeline, his paranoia about being discovered was confirmed when the driver seeks him out at the mall where he works and called out his identity. Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Saul opted for calling Ed who has helped him disappear before — hence his current situation.

Eventually, Saul decided against uprooting himself once more and told Ed he'd handle the situation himself. Although brief, this was Forster's most recent appearance onscreen and the crew paid tribute in the credits following the episode, writing, "dedicated to our friend Robert Forster."

As fans of Bad will recall, Forster's character runs a vacuum sales and repair service which is a cover for his real occupation — helping wealthy criminals disappear. In Bad, he helped Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Saul flee.

Most recently, he made popped up in El Camino and helped Jesse (Aaron Paul) evade authorities following his escape from Uncle Jack's (Michael Bowen) compound. As it stands, Forster's the only actor to appear in all three titles from the Breaking Bad universe, and his Saul premiere appearance certainly came as a welcome surprise for viewers.

Below, see some of their reactions:

