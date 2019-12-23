Jimmy Goes Full Saul in 'Better Call Saul' Season 5 Teaser (VIDEO)

Get ready to return to the land of enchantment as Season 5 of AMC's critically acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul approaches.

The fifth season premieres Sunday, February 23 at 10/9c, and fans will be rewarded the following evening on Monday, February 24 at 9/8c when the second episode airs. Subsequent episodes will air Mondays at 9/8c, and we have an exclusive first look.

In a teaser for the long-awaited next chapter, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), who is now going by his new practicing name of Saul, takes charge of his own fate. As expected, Jimmy's decision to practice under that name will have a profound effect on those surrounding him including partner Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and his many associates.

Along with a glimpse of Jimmy, we catch Mike (Jonathan Banks) and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) in action with their usual cronies. Returning stars include Odenkirk, Seehorn, Michael Mando, Esposito, Banks, and Patrick Fabian.

Tony Dalton is also part of Season 5, the actor was introduced during Season 4 as Lalo, a man briefly mentioned the first time fans met Saul in Season 2 of Breaking Bad. As evidenced in Season 4, Lalo is clearly trouble.

The show is executive produced by showrunner Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. Don't miss what the New Mexico based gang are up to when Better Call Saul returns this February, and catch the revealing teaser above.

Better Call Saul, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 23, 10/9c, AMC