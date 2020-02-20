Dolores & Maeve Go Head-to-Head in 'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Westworld returns for Season 3 on Sunday, March 15, and HBO is offering a new glimpse at the long-awaited chapter with a full trailer.

The nearly 3-minute segment sets up a new war in the real world as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her host cohorts infiltrate reality. "For my kind there was one place we were never allowed to go, one place we were never allowed to see, your world," Dolores says.

"Who are you, Dolores?" Aaron Paul's Caleb asks. He's part of the Season 3 newbies, a group that also includes Lena Waithe and Vincent Cassel. "You and I are a lot alike," Dolores responds, "they put you in a cage and decided what your life would be."

It's clear that these two will be getting involved in some major shenanigans when Caleb asks, "Who is it that we're going after?"

"The person who took your future," she answers plainly, and that' when Cassel's character is shown.

Drawing a metaphorical line in the dirt, Maeve (Thandie Newton) is seen in Cassel's company as he tells her, "welcome to my world." In his world, Maeve is going to hunt Dolores. "I want you to track her down and kill her," he advises.

What follows is a flurry of activity beginning with a meet-up between Dolores and the Man in Black (Ed Harris). "Welcome to the end of the game," she says as a "Sweet Child O' Mine" cover kicks in.

"Five of us... against an entire world of them," Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) states, implying the impending battle ahead. "It'll be enough," Dolores promises.

But the Man in Black is determined to combat that plan as he declares, "I'm gonna save the f**king world."

Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is right there along with the rest of them, telling Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), "the plan, it's starting." Which side he stands on remains to be seen, though. One thing's for sure, utter chaos is erupting all around, and it's no longer confined by Delos' park walls.

Check out the exciting trailer below, and don't miss Westworld's return this March on HBO.

Westworld, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, March 15, 9/8c, HBO