5 Things to Remember Ahead of 'Better Call Saul' Season 5

Better Call Saul is days away from returning, but it's been more than a year since fans spent time with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), Kim (Rhea Seehorn), Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), and the rest of the New Mexico-based gang. And that means there's a lot to remember ahead of the Season 5 premiere on February 23.

Below, we're refreshing your memory on some main points you don't want to forget heading into the show's next chapter, which sees Jimmy essentially become the Saul fans knew from his Breaking Bad days.

Gene's Cover

As fans will recall, each season of the series has opened with a black-and-white segment from a post-Breaking Bad timeline in which Saul is living as Gene Takovic and working at a Cinnabon. In Season 4, after a medical episode, he takes a cab to his apartment, but it's clear that he's paranoid when he catches the cab driver's eye in the rearview mirror adorned with an Albuquerque ornament. Could his cover be blown? Hopefully fans won't have to wait long for an answer as these scenes usually occur in the premiere episode.

Jimmy Is Saul Now

In the final moments of the Season 4 finale, Jimmy gets permission to practice law again. When he's asked to fill out paperwork, he asks about making things official under a different name than McGill. When Kim asks what he plans to do, he waves finger guns at her and says, "s'all good man." After seasons of waiting, fans are finally going to see the "criminal" lawyer in action.

And could this mean it's the beginning of the end for him and Kim? Unlike Jimmy, she believes in honest and fair representation, though here have been occasions where her moral compass has been swayed. Will she be able to turn a blind eye or will Jimmy's shifty behavior in the field repel her for good?

Lalo in Charge

Viewers were introduced to Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), nephew of Hector (Mark Margolis), in Season 4 as he assumed a position of power in the cartel. If you recall (and it's OK if you don't since Breaking Bad took place years ago), Lalo and Jimmy are in for some major drama.

When Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) kidnap Saul in Season 2, they lead him to a ditch. When his blindfold is removed, he pleads for mercy. "No, no, no, no, it was't me. It was Ignacio, he's the one," Saul exclaims before rambling in Spanish. When Jesse asks for him to speak English, Saul asks "Lalo didn't send you? No Lalo?"

So, expect to cross paths with Lalo, Saul, and Nacho (Michael Mando), who is referred to by his real name, Ignacio. The distance between these characters shrinks with each episode, and with Season 6 set to be Saul's last, Season 5 is sure to ramp things up in this department.

Gale in the Mix

The chemist Gale (David Costabile) who was killed in the Season 3 finale of Breaking Bad, made a return as fans got to see how he and Gus became acquainted with each other. As progress on the Los Pollos Hermanos restaurateur's lab continues, there's a possibility that we'll see more of the scientist who ran underground operations until Walt entered Gus' meth business.

Mike's Full Measures

After befriending head builder Werner Ziegler (Rainer Bock), Mike had to make the tough call when the man blatantly broke the rules. Representing Gus, Mike made himself clear that the building crew must follow strict orders to keep the illicit activities taking place under wraps. After all, construction on an underground meth lab isn't something you want as public knowledge.

Werner escaped confinement and put the secret operation in danger, so Mike had no choice but to kill the man. As tough as we know Mike is, we're sure his kindred connection with Werner could change his demeanor this season. As someone who isn't known to be a warm person, is it possible that Mike could become even colder?

All of these details and more should be considered before tuning in for Better Call Saul's fifth season, don't miss it on AMC.

Better Call Saul, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 23, 10/9c, AMC