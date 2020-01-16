'Better Call Saul' Renewed for Sixth & Final Season, 'Breaking Bad' Vet to Return

Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul is nearing its end, as was announced during the show's panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday.

The AMC series has been renewed for a sixth and final season. Filming will begin filming later this year with a premiere date expected for 2021. Season 6 will contain 13 episodes — three more than the fifth season.

Season 5, which returns Sunday, February 23, will see Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) continue the course he set for himself in the fourth season finale, but as he changes, it also causes shifts for the lives of people in his orbit.

And that's not the only news to come out of the TCA panel for the show — another Breaking Bad fan favorite will appear this season! Dean Norris, otherwise known as DEA Agent Hank Schrader and Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) brother-in-law, will reprise his role.

The cameo seems to align with Jimmy's growth in the legal field as he helps a particular clientele that's also likely to cross paths with Hank. Though we don't know much about the appearance just yet, Norris is expected to appear in Episodes 3 and 4, giving fans a special treat early on in the upcoming chapter.

"From day one of Better Call Saul my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true," said Showrunner and Executive Producer Peter Gould. "We couldn't be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we're going to do our damnedest to stick the landing."

Considering how Breaking Bad did in sticking the landing the first time, we have some faith. Similar to other seasons of the series, more cameos are still a real possibility. And now that Hank's in the mix, are we that much closer to Saul's fateful first meeting with Walt and Jesse (Aaron Paul)? Only time will tell.

Better Call Saul stars Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tony Dalton. Don't miss Saul's return this February and keep an eye peeled for any familiar faces.

Better Call Saul, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 23, 10/9c, AMC