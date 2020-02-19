Banana Makes an Entrance in 'The Masked Singer' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Fox's The Masked Singer is entering its fourth episode of Season 3 and a brand new set of competitors are poised to take the stage.

Six performers will make their Masked Singer debut as Group B begins their three-episode streak to whittle down their group to three finalists. Ultimately, they'll join Group A's final three — White Tiger, Kangaroo, and Turtle — and the forthcoming Group C's final three to form the "Super Nine" who will vie for the top prize.

In Group B are Kitty, Frog, Banana, Taco, Elephant, and Mouse and we have your exclusive sneak peek look at Banana's arrival to the stage with a special clip ahead of Wednesday's episode. With LMFAO's "Party Rock Anthem" blaring from the speakers, Banana bounces onto the stage with host Nick Cannon taking on introduction duties.

"Our next performer is both nutritious and delicious. It is the Banana," Cannon declares as the very-yellow fruit emerges.

Beating his or her chest, Banana makes quite the impression on panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. "He's very good on stage, very confident," McCarthy notes of Banana's entrance. Will that be enough to keep him (or her?) in the competition?

Viewers will have to tune in to see Banana perform and find out whether he or she will be making the next round of the competition. Catch the sneak peek above, and don't miss it when The Masked Singer airs on Fox.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox