Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Edges Out 'DWTS' Season Finale
Dancing With the Stars Season 29 went out with a high note (and not just the couples' freestyles). It ticked up in both the key demo (0.9 rating among adults 18-49) and total viewers (6.1 million). But even though it tied The Voice in the demo (topping primetime for the night), NBC had the edge in viewers (6.85 million).
Elsewhere, the Gilmore Girls revival debuted on the CW with a 0.1 rating and 478,000 viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, November 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
|0.9
|6.1
|The Neighborhood (CBS)
|0.8
|5.3
|The Voice (NBC)
|0.9
|7.1
|L.A.'s Finest (Fox)
|0.3
|1.6
|Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (CW)
|0.1
|560,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)
|0.6
|4.7
|9:00 p.m.
|Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
|0.9
|6.1
|All Rise (CBS)
|0.5
|4.0
|The Voice (NBC)
|0.8
|6.6
|Filthy Rich (Fox)
|0.3
|1.2
|Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (CW)
|0.1
|396,000
|10 p.m.
|The Good Doctor (ABC)
|0.6
|4.4
|Bull (CBS)
|0.5
|4.6
|Weakest Link (NBC)
|0.5
|3.1