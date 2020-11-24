Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Edges Out 'DWTS' Season Finale

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 went out with a high note (and not just the couples' freestyles). It ticked up in both the key demo (0.9 rating among adults 18-49) and total viewers (6.1 million). But even though it tied The Voice in the demo (topping primetime for the night), NBC had the edge in viewers (6.85 million).

Elsewhere, the Gilmore Girls revival debuted on the CW with a 0.1 rating and 478,000 viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, November 23, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):