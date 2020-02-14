Jesse Tyler Ferguson on How HGTV's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Is Different (VIDEO)

We still have a little more time before Modern Family wraps its 11-season run on ABC in April but star Jesse Tyler Ferguson already has his next TV gig... and you may want to have some tissues on hand while watching!

Ferguson will serve as host of HGTV's reboot of home renovation series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (the original series ran for nine seasons on ABC through 2012). Each episode features a deserving family getting the home renovation (interior, exterior and landscaping) they need to help change their life, and cameras are along to capture all the fun and drama that goes into each transformation.

Outside of the ever-eager Ferguson, special guests in this return season are Anthony Anderson, Derek Hough, original EMHE host Ty Pennington, LeAnn Rimes, Laila Ali and the Food Network's Tyler Florence. Of course, you can't have a home renovation show on HGTV without some of their biggest stars, so expect to see Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa, David Bromstad and Jasmine Roth show up to lend a hand. Also joining are the show's regularly featured designers — Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe — who will look at what the homes need as well as what the families need.

Ferguson recently chatted with TV Insider about why hosting the show was a perfect fit for him, what's different in the HGTV version, and just how long these makeovers really take. Let's see what he had to say in the clip above!

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Premiere, February 16, 9/8c, HGTV