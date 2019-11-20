First Look at HGTV's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Reboot (VIDEO)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back.

HGTV released a sneak peek of the reboot, along with the premiere date. Beginning on Sunday, February 16 at 9/8c, viewers will see the full power of massive, community-led home transformations in 10 new episodes. The new host is Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"Today's short teaser video is just a taste of what everyone can expect from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," Jane Latman, president, HGTV, said in a statement. "We reimagined television's most iconic home renovation show. We cast Jesse as host, reviewed hundreds of deeply emotional family stories, added more special guests who have a passion to help others, and executed truly unbelievable, life-changing, whole-home renovations.

"With help from more than 10,000 volunteers — families, friends, and neighbors — sharing more than 560,000 hours of their own time, we improved the lives of 10 special families and created another can't miss television series on HGTV," Latman continued.

Watch the sneak peek below for a look at the designs, renovations, families, and special guests coming up on the reboot.

The special guests include Anthony Anderson, Derek Hough, Ty Pennington, LeAnn Rimes, OWN's Laila Ali, Food Network's Tyler Florence, and HGTV stars David Bromstad, Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa, and Jasmine Roth.

Each episode will see a deserving family gets the renovation help they need to change their lives as neighbors, local building experts and celebrity guests work alongside Ferguson and designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn, and Darren Keefe to create customized homes.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Sunday, February 16, 9/8c, HGTV