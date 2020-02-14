How to Watch the 'Outlander' Season 5 Premiere Early (VIDEO)

Happy Valentine's Day — especially to Outlander fans.

Starz is giving them the best present ever for the romantic holiday by releasing the Season 5 premiere early. It became available at midnight on Friday, exclusively to Starz subscribers only on the Starz app and Starz On Demand. Its linear premiere is Sunday, February 16, at 8/7c.

Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin shared the good news during the premiere event via a Facebook Live stream of the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium. There was a countdown to the announcement on the carpet with a large hourglass, which let fans "travel through time" with the early release.

"Hi Outlander fans. This Valentine's Day, we wanted to do something special to show you all how much we appreciate you by releasing the Season 5 Premiere a couple of days early," they said in a joint announcement. "Head over to the Starz App now to spend your Valentine's Day with the Frasers and the MacKenzies."

In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’re releasing the first episode of Season 5 early! Make a date with #Outlander and watch the premiere NOW only on the @STARZ App. https://t.co/uo2MQnIOGv pic.twitter.com/QTg68DrESn — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) February 14, 2020

And the season is off to a start that's very appropriate for Valentine's Day: Brianna and Roger's wedding. So, if you can, settle in and enjoy the love.

