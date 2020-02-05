Celebrate Valentine’s Day With This ‘Outlander’ Gift Guide (PHOTOS)
It’s nearly Valentine’s Day, which means it’s time to start thinking about what you’re getting for that special someone in your life.
Instead of looking for the cliche bear and chocolates, perhaps your sweetie is an Outlander fanatic in want of some Fraser-inspired goods? There’s plenty of treats awaiting online and licensed by Sony Pictures Consumer Products for the taking.
Whether it’s necessity or purely ornamental, an array of goods await purchasing for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. In the gallery above, we’re sharing some of the items available to fans wishing to give the perfect treat on the romantic holiday, just in time for Season 5 of the Starz hit returning February 16.
Outlander, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8/7c, Starz