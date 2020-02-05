Celebrate Valentine’s Day With This ‘Outlander’ Gift Guide (PHOTOS)

If you’re looking for a bauble, search no further than these decorative options. Snow globes are huge collector’s items and Outlander is giving fans the opportunity to own an officially designed one for themselves featuring Craigh Na Dun. There’s also a dragonfly in amber paperweight inspired by Season 2 of the series.

What says “I love you” more than gear for future travels? Whether you’re in want of fresh luggage tags or an essential umbrella , there’s plenty of cute finds. Jamie Fraser enthusiasts are sure to swoon over a tote bag sporting the character’s face, while a highland travel case is handy in any situation.

Fans of the show know how much whiskey is consumed by its characters, but there’s more than just a few tumblers to pick from. Wine drinkers can rejoice with Jamie and Claire silhouette glasses , while coffee fiends can cozy up with a Craigh Na Dun mug . Everyday drinking glasses featuring a floral stag design make a perfect pairing with short whiskey tumblers . If you’re looking for something more traditional or reminiscent of something you’d see onscreen in the show, you can opt for a stainless steel stein featuring the series’ title.

Keep in touch the way Jamie and Claire would in the 18th century with plenty of stationery gift options. An old-fashioned style set allows you to experience letter writing like Claire and Jamie, and then there’s spiral or bound notebook options for everyday use. Note cards featuring Jamie and Claire make for a fun surprise as well as a hardcover ruled journal . The options are endless.

In case your loved one is looking for some art, a quick perusal of Outlander ‘s official web store unveils various options for official framed prints of scenes from the series. In the photo above , fans can display their love for the beginning of Jamie and Claire’s relationship.

There’s no place like a phone case to advertise your love for Outlander, and there’s more than a few official options to pick from, including the three versions above. Whether tartan is your preferred pattern or an homage to Fraser’s Ridge is your thing, there’s a wide selection for all tastes.

For the more refined and pricey individual, there’s the opportunity to accessorize like Claire ( Caitriona Balfe ) with Bixler’s various offerings, including a pendant inspired by Claire’s necklace from her daughter Bree ( Sophie Skelton ). There’s also earrings that call back to Claire’s love of pearls, or there’s the appropriately themed thistle pin inspired by Jamie’s ( Sam Heughan ) Scottish heritage.

It’s nearly Valentine’s Day, which means it’s time to start thinking about what you’re getting for that special someone in your life.

Instead of looking for the cliche bear and chocolates, perhaps your sweetie is an Outlander fanatic in want of some Fraser-inspired goods? There’s plenty of treats awaiting online and licensed by Sony Pictures Consumer Products for the taking.

Whether it’s necessity or purely ornamental, an array of goods await purchasing for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. In the gallery above, we’re sharing some of the items available to fans wishing to give the perfect treat on the romantic holiday, just in time for Season 5 of the Starz hit returning February 16.

