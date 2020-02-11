‘Outlander’ Celebrates Roger & Bree’s Wedding in Season 5 Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

It’s an Fraser family affair as Roger (Richard Rankin), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan stand united on the wedding altar.

It’s all in the details when it comes to Bree’s dress

Nature is all around in Bree’s outdoor wedding.

Claire helps her daughter get ready for the big day,

Claire shares a sweet moment with Bree before the ceremony

Bree and Roger are the picture of perfection on their wedding day

Rings make their union official in this close-up shot.

There can’t be a wedding without cake.

Father of the bride, Jamie poses with daughter Bree.

It’s a Bree sandwich as she’s flanked by Jamie and Roger on the altar.

Jamie and Claire couldn’t be happier for their daughter’s latest chapter.

Outlander‘s Season 5 premiere is around the corner and ahead of the February 16 episode Starz has unveiled some very special images featuring a certain couples wedding.

That’s right, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) are kicking off the latest chapter of the series with some long-overdue nuptials. Joined by everyone’s favorite Frasers — Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) — viewers will celebrate along with the North Carolina dwellers.

As teased, viewers should enjoy the dose of happiness while it lasts as the Frasers are set to face various obstacles in the coming episodes, a main one being Jamie’s loyalties to his family versus the Crown which afforded him his current living situation in Fraser’s Ridge. Will he turn his godfather into the redcoats or will Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) go free?

Stay tuned, but until then enjoy these exciting images above from the upcoming ceremony and don’t miss the premiere Sunday on Starz.

Outlander, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8/7, Starz

