‘Outlander’ Celebrates Roger & Bree’s Wedding in Season 5 Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

It’s a Bree sandwich as she’s flanked by Jamie and Roger on the altar.

Bree and Roger are the picture of perfection on their wedding day

It’s all in the details when it comes to Bree’s dress

It’s an Fraser family affair as Roger (Richard Rankin), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan stand united on the wedding altar.

Outlander‘s Season 5 premiere is around the corner and ahead of the February 16 episode Starz has unveiled some very special images featuring a certain couples wedding.

That’s right, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) are kicking off the latest chapter of the series with some long-overdue nuptials. Joined by everyone’s favorite Frasers — Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) — viewers will celebrate along with the North Carolina dwellers.

As teased, viewers should enjoy the dose of happiness while it lasts as the Frasers are set to face various obstacles in the coming episodes, a main one being Jamie’s loyalties to his family versus the Crown which afforded him his current living situation in Fraser’s Ridge. Will he turn his godfather into the redcoats or will Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) go free?

Stay tuned, but until then enjoy these exciting images above from the upcoming ceremony and don’t miss the premiere Sunday on Starz.

Outlander, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8/7, Starz