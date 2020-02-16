'Tails of Joy' Shares the Heartwarming Journey From Rescue to Pet Adoption

Hosted by Larissa Wohl, this heartwarming journey, offers a powerful message of hope and encourages families to adopt not shop.

Hallmark Channel’s Tails of Joy world premieres Monday, February 17 on Hallmark Channel.

This original special follows the rescue of a group of 60 dogs and cats, starting with transport from a rural area in Central California, caring for these animals, watching them begin to flourish, identifying their unique personalities, and ultimately placing them in loving homes.

