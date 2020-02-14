Former NFL QB Rodney Peete Talks Hallmark's 'American Rescue Dog Show' (VIDEO)

It really doesn't get any cuter than this! Hallmark Channel's annual American Rescue Dog Show is back yet again to spotlight the pups that may not have perfect pedigrees, but are still flawless in our eyes.

Over two nights, Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17, the network celebrates these good doggos alongside hosts Rebecca Romijn (Star Trek: Discovery, The Librarians) and former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, who to you mega Hallmark fans, is married to Morning Show Mysteries' leading lady Holly Robinson Peete. The not-so-fierce competition features categories like Best in Belly Rubs, Best Couch Potato, and of course, the top dog is awarded the Best in Rescue.

Peete stopped by TV Insider's office with some adorable — and adoptable — North Shore Animal League America puppies to chat about his first year hosting, his family's own rescue dogs, and more.

"Dogs in general, they give you unconditional love," he gushes, "and I think it's more intense with a rescue. Animals know and they understand instinctively when you've saved them from a situation or brought them into a loving environment. They know, and they give you that love back."

Check out the video above to get the full cuteness effect! And don't forget to check out animalleague.org to make some lucky dog or cat a fur-ever member of your family.

The American Rescue Dog Show, February 16-17, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel