The Heartwarming 2019 American Rescue Dog Show Expands to Two Nights

With such an outpouring of love over last year’s event, Hallmark Channel has expanded the second annual 2019 American Rescue Dog Show to two nights in a row — Sunday, February 17, and Monday, February 18.

Hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are joined by co-hosts Ross Mathews and Larissa Wohl who will cover all the action ringside and backstage. The special focuses the spotlight on mixed breed and pure breed rescue dogs vying for top dog in the world’s most adorable categories.

The 2019 American Rescue Dog Show celebrates rescue dogs and brings them forward in an entertaining way. The contenders are showcased competing in playful groupings, such as: Best Wiggle Butt, Best in Short ‘n’ Sweet, Best Couch Potato, Best in Special Needs, and more. The top 10 competitors will face off in the finals where one proud pooch will be crowned Best in Rescue.

In addition to the competition ring, the show will share stories about adoptees and their new "forever homes." The importance of fostering homeless dogs and adopting from local animal organizations is also highlighted. Whether already in homes or waiting to be adopted, these dogs are all heart and full of personality.

The canine competition supports the network’s Adoption Ever After initiative, which seeks to end pet homelessness by correcting misconceptions about shelter animals and inspiring viewers to open their homes and hearts to shelter pets. So, get a loving mutt-igree and you will ask yourself, "Who rescued who?"

The Pedigree Foundation is providing a total of $100,000 in non-profit grants to the winners and Adopt-a-Pet.com will be showcased throughout the show as a great resource for viewers to find their next pet.

2019 American Rescue Dog Show, Sunday, February 17 and Monday, February 18 , 8/7c, Hallmark Channel