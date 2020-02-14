'God Friended Me' Sneak Peek: How Can Cara Help a Princess? (VIDEO)

Can the God Squad help royalty in Sunday's episode of God Friended Me?

At least one of them might be able to — and not necessarily because of the God Account — as seen in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of "The Princess and the Hacker."

Rakesh (Suraj Sharma) introduces Lulu (Sibongile Mlambo) — the princess of an African nation — to Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) and Cara (Violett Beane). Her father is coming to town to speak at the U.N. and asked her to prepare a speech. She suspects he's going to name her as his successor, which would make her the first woman to rule their nation.

However, while Lulu loves her country, they struggle with gender equality and she spoke out against that for an article online. That's where Cara comes in. Watch the clip above to find out how the journalist can help their friend suggestion.

In this episode, Rakesh is stunned when his new soulmate app suggests Lulu, not Jaya, is his soulmate. After Miles gets her name as his next friend suggestion, Rakesh takes the lead on helping her. Also, Ali (Javica Leslie) reveals her cancer diagnosis to Arthur (Joe Morton) and Trish (Erica Gimpel).

God Friended Me, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS