Will Canceled 'Ray Donovan' Return? Liev Schreiber Teases There May Be More

Don't raise your glasses to Ray Donovan just yet?

Showtime canceled the drama on February 4, surprising fans and those who worked on the series. Showrunner David Hollander even had a plan for what he thought would be an eighth and final season. But now series star Liev Schreiber is offering those disappointed viewers a bit of hope.

"It's hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that all of you have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return," he posted on Instagram Wednesday.

"What's even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard," he continued. "Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan."

View this post on Instagram Thank you. @raydonovan @showtime #finishstrong A post shared by Liev Schreiber (@lievschreiber) on Feb 12, 2020 at 6:54pm PST

Schreiber previously used Instagram to alert viewers that the show's future was up in the air following the Season 7 finale.

"I’ve been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming. I know the big question on everyone’s mind is whether there will be a season 8," he wrote on January 21. "Truth is it’s in the networks hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @cbstv and let them know how you feel."

It sounds like that may have worked, but only time will tell if fans get the closure they're hoping for with Ray Donovan.