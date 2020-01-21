Will There Be a 'Ray Donovan' Season 8? Liev Schreiber Says It's Up to Showtime

Ray Donovan didn't resolve everything in its seventh season finale, but fans will get to see what happens next, right?

That seems to be up in the air. Series star Liev Schreiber's Instagram post on Tuesday suggests that a decision has not yet been made and could serve as a farewell to the Showtime series.

"What an amazing journey it's been. I've been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming," he wrote to the fans. "I know the big question on everyone's mind is whether there will be a season 8. Truth is it's in the network's hands. ... Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it."

If there is an eighth season, it is likely it would be its last. The series is "nearing the end of its run," Showtime Co-President of Entertainment Gary Levine told Deadline. On January 13, Levine revealed the drama's future would be decided "in the next few weeks."

"We always talked about seven or eight seasons," he explained. "Nothing has been decided yet but it's fair to say it is nearing the end." He also noted that since the show "is still on hiatus," they're "on a more relaxed timetable" for the drama compared to Shameless, which the network just renewed for an 11th and final season.

We'll have to wait and see what Showtime says in the next few weeks.