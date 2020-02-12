How Are Burgess & Ruzek Dealing With Their Loss on 'Chicago P.D.'? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 7, Episode 14 of Chicago P.D., "Center Mass."]

With a Rojas-centric case, there isn't much time to address the fallout of the heartbreaking "I Was Here" in Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. Still, we do see that Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are trying to figure out how they feel about losing their baby.

As Squerciati told TV Insider, "There's no happy ending and no tragic ending because a girl got her life and yet my child died." If Burgess hadn't entered that motel room, the girl would have died.

Ruzek picks Burgess up from the hospital and is trying to do whatever he can to help, even if it's just offering to carry her bag or make her French toast. "You don't have to ... pretend like nothing's changed," she says before sending him to work. "I feel like I need some space."

Burgess is on leave, but she does stop by Voight's (Jason Beghe) office in the final scene. He tells her she's a good person to work the girlfriend of a drug dealer, but she knows what he's doing. "I appreciate it," she says. He makes sure she knows there's no rush for her to get back to work.

That, along with Burgess seemingly still as numb as she was after learning she lost the baby, fits with what Squerciati said we'd see moving forward. "She's going to be more robotic in the future" when it comes to the job, she previewed. "You'll see that she is pretending to have healed and has definitely not. Voight knows that about her and is giving her some space, but Ruzek, for some reason, doesn't understand that as much."

Ruzek also doesn't really understand how he's feeling about the loss. "Man plans, God laughs," he tells Platt (Amy Morton) when she checks on him. And he admits to Voight that he has yet to really process it. "I spent all this time trying to wrap my head around having a kid, and now I'm trying to wrap my head around not having a kid," he explains. He doesn't know how he's feeling.

Will Burgess and Ruzek lean on each other? If they don't, let's just hope they each talk to someone about what they're going through.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC