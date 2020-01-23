'Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos on Hailey Recognizing Her Feelings for Jay

[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for Season 7, Episode 12 of Chicago P.D., “The Devil You Know.”] Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) just pulled a move we’d expect from Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D..

“The Devil You Know” saw Darius’ days as a criminal informant come to a gruesome end — and Hailey played a major part in that happening. After Darius’ role in the murder of one of her C.I.s earlier this season, she wasn’t exactly keen on working with him — and when the opportunity presented itself, she took it. The latest operation with Darius ended with three dirty cops dead — and Hailey putting the word out on the street of a snitch.

Then, near the end of the episode, Darius’ lifeless body was left on display, with a dead rat over him. Only Voight knew for sure what she had done. He warned her that he turned a part of himself off to allow him to do certain things he’s done over the years and that’s not what he wants for her.

So what’s next for Hailey?

“We haven’t explored it too much yet with the episodes that we’ve filmed, but we’re definitely going to see how she’s dealing with that on an emotional level,” Spiridakos tells TV Insider. “We’re definitely going to see a development in [Voight and Hailey’s] dynamic as the episodes go on. He’s keeping an eye on her to see what’s going to happen after [the January 22] episode.”

We’ll also see “what happens when Jay finds out what happened,” she adds. (He likely at least suspects after finding Hailey after she spilled about the snitch.) And we’ll have to wait to see what that means for that dynamic, especially after Rojas pointed out to Hailey the reason she was so upset Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was injured was because she loves him.

That conversation with Rojas “was the moment ... and the realization of maybe there’s a little more [than partnership] there and 'I’m obviously not covering it the way that I thought.' It all unraveled for her,” Spiridakos explains.

“The injury opened what [her feelings for Jay] are. She’s not struggling with it as much anymore as she was,” she continues. “Him being injured and almost losing him got her to a place where she recognized how she feels about him. I don’t know what’s going to happen with that going forward. I don’t know if that’s a thing she’s going to hold with her or if that’s going to be explored.”

Elsewhere on the relationship front in Intelligence, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are having a baby. “It’s going to shift things around for sure” for the unit, Spiridakos teases.

