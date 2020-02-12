'Bachelor in Paradise's Kendall Long on Joe Amabile Split: 'I Did Not See It Coming'

Fans were heartbroken after Bachelor in Paradise couple Kendall Long and Joe Amabile jointly announced their breakup late last month, but it doesn’t sound like the split was exactly mutual.

In fact, two weeks after sharing the news, Kendall discussed their split on an episode of her Down to Date podcast with best friend Rachael Kevin.

Not only did the 28-year-old reveal she didn’t see their breakup coming, but she was convinced the couple was going to get married.

“I did not see it coming. Every relationship has issues but I feel like — with Joe and I — we were best friends,” she shared.

“Everything was fun, we were getting a dog together. We had just moved in … Ultimately, what happened was that Joe felt like he would have a better [life] in Chicago."

Though Kendall, who met and fell in love with Joe during Season 5 of BIP, was sure the couple was going to tie the knot, she now has a better sense of what she wants in the future.

“I thought Joe and I were going to literally be married. If anyone knows me, I’m not the person that plans my wedding and I was literally doing that with Joe,” she said.

“But something weird about ending something with some that you thought you were going to marry [is] you almost feel like you have such a better idea of what you’re looking for.”

Despite being blindsided, Kendall is adamant she doesn’t hold any resentment towards Joe for deciding to go back to his hometown.

“I was thinking, ‘We have a year with the lease.’ That was the timeline for me. In no way can I ever be upset with him and have [resentment] toward him changing his mind and choosing to move because I understand the stresses of living somewhere like L.A., away from your family,” she explained.

“That was also a huge reason why I didn’t see myself moving from L.A., at least at that point in my life.”

Were you surprised to hear about Joe and Kendall's split? Let us know what you think in the comments!