First Look: Legendary Rocker Alice Cooper Stops by 'Duncanville' (PHOTO)

Fox's new animated series, Duncanville, premieres Sunday, February 16, and features an all-star voice cast and one rockin' guest star, among others.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at legendary rocker Alice Cooper in animation form for the series' second episode (airing February 23). The show, co-created by Amy Poehler, Mike Scully and Julie Scully, follows Duncan (Poehler), a 15 year-old boy with an unexceptional life but truly wild imagination.

Duncan's world is occupied by his mother, Annie (also Poehler), father Jack (Ty Burrell), sister Kimberly (Riki Lindhome), friend and class clown Bex (Betsy Sodaro), stylish friend Yangzi (Yassir Lester), and next-door neighbor Wolf (Zach Cherry).

Cooper will appear in the episode titled "Red Head Redemption," in which Annie tries to get rock fan Jack to throw out all of his old memorabilia cluttering the garage. Could the image below be a peek at patriarch Jack's younger days, as he's seen alongside Alice Cooper?

Viewers will have to tune in and find out, but until then they can look forward to the show's premiere and various other guests including previously announced talent Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, and Joy Osmanski. Don't miss Duncanville when it debuts February 16 and be sure to catch Alice Cooper on February 23!

Duncanville, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8:30/9:30c, Fox