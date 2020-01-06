Get Your First Look at Amy Poehler's Animated Comedy 'Duncanville' (PHOTO)

A new show is joining Fox's Animation Domination lineup beginning Sunday, February 16 — welcome to Duncanville!

The family comedy, centered around a 15-year-old boy named Duncan and the people in his world, comes from the minds of Parks and Recreation collaborators Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully.

Ahead of the premiere, we're giving you an exclusive sneak peek at the series with the key art below featuring characters Annie (Amy Poehler), Duncan (Poehler), Jing (Joy Osmanski), Jack (Ty Burrell), and Kimberly (Riki Lindhome). Also featured are Yangzi (Yassir Lester), Bex (Betsy Sodaro), Wolf (Zach Cherry), and Mia (Rashida Jones).

The project also reunites Poehler with her former onscreen bestie from Parks and Rec, Rashida Jones, who played Ann Perkins. The show will air in the 8:30/7:30c timeslot on Sundays between The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers.

And be sure to tune into Duncanville this February to catch rapper Wiz Khalifa as a guest star!

Duncanville, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8:30/7:30c, Fox