Lindsey Morgan Books Post-'100' Role in Jared Padalecki's 'Walker'

The 100 fans may be saying goodbye to the CW series later this year, but they won't have to leave the network to see more of one of its stars.

Lindsey Morgan has joined the cast of Walker, Variety reports. The Walker, Texas Ranger reboot stars Jared Padalecki, who also has a series on the CW ending in 2020 (Supernatural).

In this reimagining, Padalecki's Cordell Walker is a widower and father who returns home to Austin after two years undercover. As he tries to reconnect with his two kids and navigate clashes with his family, he becomes increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death.

He finds unexpected common ground with his new partner, Micki, played by Morgan. One of the first women in the history of Texas Rangers, Micki has spent time in the Army. She is "focused and perceptive" and "knows first-hand what it's like to be singled out and discriminated against because of her gender."

Anna Fricke is set to write the series, as well as executive produce alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Padalecki.

The CW ordered Walker and Superman & Lois to series in January. The network has also picked up pilots for The Lost Boys, Maverick, Kung Fu, and The Republic of Sarah.

In addition to her role as Raven on The 100, Morgan's previous TV credits include The Night Shift, Franklin & Bash, General Hospital, and How I Met Your Mother.