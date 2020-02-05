'Bachelor' Fans Accuse Hannah Ann of Lying About Never Being in Love Before

Well, this is exhausting. It seems like every other day there's a contestant from this season of The Bachelor getting accused of shady behavior. First, there was Madison Prewett, who was accused of running her own fan account on Instagram, then there was Sydney Hightower, who claims she was severely bullied in high school but her yearbook paints a different picture, and now, the latest contestant under the microscope is frontrunner Hannah Ann Sluss.

The 23-year-old model had a one-on-one date with Peter Weber during the February 5 episode and revealed that she's never been in love before. This was difficult for the pilot to accept, and it resulted in him questioning if she's ready for an engagement at the end of this.

"Do you 100 percent feel like this is what you want? You are 100 percent ready?" he asked her. He couldn't wrap his head around the fact that she would be willing to accept a potential proposal if she's never been in love prior.

Hannah Ann assured Peter that while her one longterm relationship wasn't serious, she is ready to find her happily ever after. "I haven't found that true love in the past. I feel like the qualities and what you possess is what I have been raised to have wanted," she admitted.

At first glance, this all sounds great — that is until a few eagle-eyed fans searched through the model's Instagram page and pulled posts of her and her ex-boyfriend. "I'm so thankful to be able to be your valentine and your best friend. I love you forever Hannah Ann and I can't wait to spend another day with you," her ex wrote.

Hannah reciprocated the sentiment with her response. "Aw! This is very sweet! I can't wait to see you! I love you too!"

Well, huh... isn't that odd? Turns out, she has said I love you before and that her relationship with her ex was in fact very serious, hence the whole "forever" thing.

And that wasn't the only post that surfaced. Another fan found a series of posts which show that the couple shared a deep connection. In one post, she referred to her ex as a "dream come true."

So why did she lie? What's the point? If anything, the fact that she hadn't been in love was a red flag for Peter, so it didn't do her any favors. Regardless, fans quickly took to social media to comment on the recent revelation:

