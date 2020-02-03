'Cosmo' Magazine Pulls 'Bachelor' Cover Over Victoria F. Scandal

If you were hoping to get a closer look at the The Bachelor's Cosmopolitan digital cover after tonight's episode, you'll be sorry to hear it won't be made available — and for a reason bigger than the same ol' Bachelor drama.

Cosmo Editor-in-Chief Jessica Pels addressed the decision in a letter released February 3, titled, "Why We’re Not Publishing the Cosmo ‘Bachelor’ Cover." In the post, Pels explains that at the time of the shoot in Costa Rica with Peter Weber and his women, she didn't know anything about the contestants or their backgrounds, particularly that of the competition's winner, Victoria Fuller.

"It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I’d chosen had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire," Pels explains, referring to a previous campaign the 26-year-old had posed for (see below).

She continues, "(It’s been reported that what she modeled for was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization focused on preventing white and blue marlin from being overfished, which used 'white lives matter' and 'blue lives matter' messaging on its promotional shirts and hats. In my view, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there — both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.)

"Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color," Pels concludes.

That said, those itching to see the photos from the swimwear shoot can check them out on Cosmo's site — including some featuring Peter and Victoria.

Neither Victoria nor ABC have spoken out on the cover being pulled. Stay tuned as we update on this developing story.

The Bachelor, Returns, Wednesday, February 5, 8/7c, ABC