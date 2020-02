2020 NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series TV Schedules

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season is getting ready to roar at famed Daytona International Speedway.

Speedweeks at Daytona start Sunday, February 9, with Daytona 500 qualifying (Fox) and the Busch Clash at Daytona (FS1).

On Thursday, February 13, FS1 airs the Blugreen Vacations Duels at Daytona, the pair of 150-mile qualifying races that will finalize the starting lineup for the 62nd Daytona 500.

Then on Sunday, February 16, the NASCAR Cup Series season begins for real with "The Great American Race," the Daytona 500 (Fox). Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and 2019 Cup Series champion Kyle Busch are among the top contenders. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson begins his final season as a full-time driver.

Complete 2020 NASCAR TV schedules for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series below:

2020 NASCAR RACING SCHEDULES

All times Eastern. Schedules subject to change.

NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time

Feb. 9 Daytona 500 Qualifying/Daytona International Speedway FOX 12pm

Feb. 9 Busch Clash at Daytona/Daytona International Speedway FS1 3pm

Feb. 13 Blugreen Vacations Duels at Daytona/Daytona International Speedway FS1 7pm

Feb. 16 Daytona 500/Daytona International Speedway FOX 2:30pm

Feb. 23 Pennzoil 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway FOX 3:30pm

March 1 Auto Club 400/Auto Club Speedway FOX 3:30pm

March 8 FanShield 500/Phoenix Raceway FOX 3:30pm

March 15 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500/Atlanta Motor Speedway FOX 2pm

March 22 Dixie Vodka 400/Homestead-Miami Speedway FOX 2pm

March 29 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500/Texas Motor Speedway FS1 2pm

April 5 Food City 500/Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 2pm

April 19 Toyota Owners 400/Richmond Raceway FOX 2pm

April 26 Geico 500/Talladega Superspeedway FOX 2pm

May 3 Dover 400/Dover International Speedway FS1 2pm

May 9 Martinsville 500/Martinsville Speedway FS1 8pm

May 16 All-Star Open/Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 7pm

May 16 All-Star Race/Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 9pm

May 24 Coca-Cola 600/Charlotte Motor Speedway FOX 6pm

May 31 Kansas 400/Kansas Speedway FS1 2pm

June 7 FireKeepers Casino 400/Michigan International Speedway FS1 2pm

June 14 Toyota/Save Mart 350/Sonoma Raceway FS1 3pm

June 21 Chicagoland 400/Chicagoland Speedway NBCSN 2:30pm

June 27 Kids Free 325/Pocono Raceway NBCSN 3pm

June 28 Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350/Pocono Raceway NBCSN 3:30pm

July 5 Big Machine Vodka 400/Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC 3:30pm

July 11 Quaker State 400/Kentucky Speedway NBCSN 7:30pm

July 19 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301/New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 3pm

Aug. 9 Consumers Energy 400/Michigan International Speedway NBCSN 3pm

Aug. 16 Go Bowling at The Glen/Watkins Glen International NBCSN 3pm

Aug. 23 Drydene 400/Dover International Speedway NBCSN 3pm

Aug. 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400/Daytona International Speedway NBC 7:30pm

Playoffs

Round of 16

Sept. 6 Southern 500/Darlington Raceway NBCSN 6pm

Sept. 12 Federated Auto Parts 400/Richmond Raceway NBCSN 7:30pm

Sept. 19 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race/Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30pm

Round of 12

Sept. 27 South Point 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 7pm

Oct. 4 Alabama 500/Talladega Superspeedway NBC 2pm

Oct. 11 Bank of America ROVAL 400/Charlotte Motor Speedway NBC 2:30pm

Round of 8

Oct. 18 Hollywood Casino 400/Kansas Speedway NBC 2:30pm

Oct. 25 Texas 500/Texas Motor Speedway NBCSN 3pm

Nov. 1 Martinsville 500/Martinsville Speedway NBC 2pm

Championship 4

Nov. 8 NASCAR Cup Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway NBC 3pm

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time

Feb. 15 NASCAR Racing Experience 300/Daytona International Speedway FS1 2:30pm

Feb. 22 Boyd Gaming 300/Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 4pm

Feb. 29 Auto Club 300/Auto Club Speedway FS1 4pm

March 7 Xfinity Series 200/ Phoenix Raceway FS1 4pm

March 14 Atlanta 250/Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 4pm

March 21 Homestead-Miami 300/Homestead-Miami Speedway FS1 3:30pm

March 28 My Bariatric Solutions 300/Texas Motor Speedway FS1 1pm

April 4 Alsco 300/Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 1pm

April 25 MoneyLion 300/Talladega Superspeedway FS1 1pm

May 2 Dover 200/Dover International Speedway FS1 1:30pm

May 23 Alsco 300/Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 1pm

May 30 Mid-Ohio 170/Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course FS1 1pm

June 6 LTi Printing 250/Michigan International Speedway FS1 1:30pm

June 13 Iowa 250/Iowa Speedway FS1 8:30pm

June 20 Chicagoland 300/Chicagoland Speedway NBCSN 4pm

June 28 Pocono Green 225/Pocono Raceway NBCSN 12pm

July 4 Indiana 250/Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBCSN 3pm

July 10 Alsco 300/Kentucky Speedway NBCSN 7:30pm

July 18 New Hampshire 200/New Hampshire Motor Speedway NBCSN 3pm

Aug. 1 U.S. Cellular 250/Iowa Speedway CNBC 2pm

Aug. 8 Henry 180/Road America CNBC 3pm

Aug. 15 Zippo 200 at The Glen/Watkins Glen International NBCSN 3pm

Aug. 22 Dover 200/Dover International Speedway NBCSN 4pm

Aug. 28 Coca-Cola 250/Daytona International Speedway NBCSN 7:30pm

Sept. 5 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200/Darlington Raceway NBC 4pm

Sept. 11 GoBowling 250/Richmond Raceway NBCSN 8pm

Playoffs

Round of 12

Sept. 18 Food City 300/Bristol Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30pm

Sept. 26 Las Vegas 300/Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBCSN 7:30pm

Oct. 10 Drive for the Cure 250/Charlotte Motor Speedway NBC 3:30pm

Round of 8

Oct. 17 Kansas Lottery 300/Kansas Speedway NBC 3pm

Oct. 24 O’Reilly Auto Parts 300/Texas Motor Speedway NBC 3:30pm

Oct. 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway NBCSN 8pm

Championship 4

Nov. 7 Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200/Phoenix Raceway NBCSN 4pm

NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time

Feb. 14 NextEra Energy 250/Daytona International Speedway FS1 7:30pm

Feb. 21 Strat 200/Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 9pm

March 14 Georgia 200/Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 1:30pm

March 20 Homestead-Miami 200/Homestead-Miami Speedway FS1 8pm

March 27 Vankor 350/Texas Motor Speedway FS1 9pm

April 18 ToyotaCare 250/Richmond Raceway FS1 7:30pm

May 1 Dover 200/Dover International Speedway FS1 5pm

May 15 North Carolina Education Lottery 200/Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 8:30pm

May 30 Kansas 250/Kansas Speedway FS1 8:30pm

June 5 SpeedyCash.com 400/Texas Motor Speedway FS1 9pm

June 12 Iowa 200/Iowa Speedway FS1 8:30pm

June 19 Chicagoland 225/Chicagoland Speedway FS1 8pm

June 27 Pocono 150/Pocono Raceway FS1 12pm

July 9 Buckle Up in Your Truck 225/Kentucky Speedway FS1 7:30pm

July 30 Eldora Dirt Derby/Eldora Speedway FS1 9pm

Aug. 8 Michigan 200/Michigan International Speedway FS1 1pm

Playoffs

Round of 8

Aug. 21WWT Raceway 200/World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway FS1 9pm

Sept. 6 Chevrolet Silverado 250/Canadian Tire Motorsport Park FS1 2:30pm

Sept. 17 UNOH 200/Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 7:30pm

Round of 6

Sept. 25 World of Westgate 200/Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 9pm

Oct. 3 Sugarlands Shine 250/Talladega Superspeedway FS1 1pm

Oct. 30 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race at Martinsvillle/Martinsville Speedway FS1 8pm

Championship 4

Nov. 6 Lucas Oil 150/Phoenix Raceway FS1 8pm