NHL 2019-20 TV Schedule on NBC Sports

The puck drops on the 2019-20 NHL regular season on Wednesday, October 2, and NBCSN has coverage of the festivities with an opening-night doubleheader.

Ryan O’Reilly and the St. Louis Blues raise their first Stanley Cup banner to the rafters of Enterprise Center vs. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. NBCSN’s second game has the San Jose Sharks at the Vegas Golden Knights.

NBC Sports will present 109 regular-season games in 2019-20, and all games will be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Broadcast highlights include the NHL Heritage Classic on October 26, the NHL Global Series game on November 8, the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on November 29, the NHL Winter Classic in Dallas January 1, NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis January 24-25, the NHL Stadium Series game at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs February 15 and Hockey Day in America February 16.

NBCSN also returns its Wednesday Night Hockey franchise of rivalry games. Beginning January 19, NBC presents the NHL Game of the Week, generally on Sunday afternoons.

2019-20 NHL ON NBC SPORTS TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject to Change.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Washington at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm

San Jose at Vegas, NBCSN, 10:30pm



Thursday, Oct. 3

Minnesota at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm



Tuesday, Oct. 8

San Jose at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm



Wednesday, Oct. 9

New Jersey at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Los Angeles at Vancouver, NBCSN, 10pm



Tuesday, Oct. 15

Tampa Bay at Montreal, NBCSN, 7pm



Wednesday, Oct. 16

Colorado at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm

Philadelphia at Edmonton, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Thursday, Oct. 17

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, NBCSN, 7pm



Wednesday, Oct. 23

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 8pm



Saturday, Oct. 26

St. Louis at Boston, NBCSN, 7pm

NHL Heritage Classic: Calgary at Winnipeg (at Regina), NBCSN, 10pm



Tuesday, Oct. 29

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Wednesday, Oct. 30

Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm



Tuesday, Nov. 5

Boston at Montreal, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Chicago at San Jose, NBCSN, 10pm



Wednesday, Nov. 6

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 8pm



Friday, Nov. 8

NHL Global Series: Tampa Bay at Buffalo (at Stockholm, Sweden), NBCSN, 2pm

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Wednesday, Nov. 13

Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Chicago at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm



Tuesday, Nov. 19

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm

Edmonton at San Jose, NBCSN, 10:30pm



Wednesday, Nov. 20

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 8pm



Tuesday, Nov. 26

Dallas at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm



Wednesday, Nov. 27

Philadelphia at Columbus, NBCSN, 7pm



Friday, Nov. 29

NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: N.Y. Rangers at Boston, NBC, 1pm



Tuesday, Dec. 3

Tampa Bay at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm



Wednesday, Dec. 4

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm



Tuesday, Dec. 10

St. Louis at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Wednesday, Dec. 11

Boston at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm

Philadelphia at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm



Tuesday, Dec. 17

Buffalo at Toronto, NBCSN, 7pm



Wednesday, Dec. 18

Colorado at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm



Monday, Dec. 23

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm



Friday, Dec. 27

Minnesota at Colorado, NBCSN, 8pm



Wednesday, Jan. 1

NHL Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas (at Cotton Bowl Stadium), NBC, 2pm



Thursday, Jan. 2

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, NBCSN, 7pm

St. Louis at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm



Sunday, Jan. 5

Detroit at Chicago, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Nashville at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm



Monday, Jan. 6

Edmonton at Toronto, NBCSN, 7pm



Tuesday, Jan. 7

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Dallas at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 10pm



Thursday, Jan. 9

Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 8:30pm



Tuesday, Jan. 14

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm



Wednesday, Jan. 15

Philadelphia at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm



Thursday, Jan. 16

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm



Sunday, Jan. 19

Boston at Pittsburgh, NBC, 12:30pm



Tuesday, Jan. 21

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Wednesday, Jan. 22

Detroit at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm



Friday, Jan. 24

NHL All-Star Weekend Skills Competition (at St. Louis), NBCSN, 8pm



Saturday, Jan. 25

NHL All-Star Game (at St. Louis), NBC, 8pm



Monday, Jan. 27

Tampa Bay at Dallas, NBCSN, 8pm



Wednesday, Jan. 29

Nashville at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 10pm



Thursday, Jan. 30

Nashville at New Jersey, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Sunday, Feb. 2

Pittsburgh at Washington, NBC, 12:30pm



Monday, Feb. 3

Philadelphia at Detroit, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Tuesday, Feb. 4

Chicago at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm



Wednesday, Feb. 5

Boston at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm



Thursday, Feb. 6

Detroit at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7pm

San Jose at Edmonton, NBCSN, 9:30pm



Sunday, Feb. 9

Boston at Detroit, NBC, 12:30pm

Colorado at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Monday, Feb. 10

Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Tuesday, Feb. 11

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, NBCSN, 7pm



Wednesday, Feb. 12

Montreal at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Calgary at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 10pm



Thursday, Feb. 13

Philadelphia Florida, NBCSN, 7pm



Saturday, Feb. 15

NHL Stadium Series: Los Angeles at Colorado (at Colorado Springs), NBC, 8pm



Sunday, Feb. 16 (Hockey Day in America)

Detroit at Pittsburgh, NBC, 12:30pm

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, NBC, 3:30pm

St. Louis at Nashville, NBCSN, 6pm



Tuesday, Feb. 18

Toronto at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm



Wednesday, Feb. 19

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm



Sunday, Feb. 23

Pittsburgh at Washington, NBC, 12pm

St. Louis at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Vegas at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm



Tuesday, Feb. 25

Chicago at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm



Wednesday, Feb. 26

Buffalo at Colorado, NBCSN, 8pm

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 10:30pm



Thursday, Feb. 27

Dallas at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Sunday, March 1

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NBC, 12pm

Washington at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Los Angeles at Vegas, NBCSN, 10:30pm



Tuesday, March 3

Boston at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Wednesday, March 4

Philadelphia at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm

Anaheim at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm



Thursday, March 5

Carolina at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm



Sunday, March 8

St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Colorado at San Jose, NBCSN, 10pm



Tuesday, March 10

Boston at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm



Wednesday, March 11

San Jose at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm



Sunday, March 15

Nashville at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Tuesday, March 17

St. Louis at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm

Wednesday, March 18

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Vegas at Arizona, NBCSN, 10pm



Sunday, March 22

Washington at Pittsburgh, NBC, 12pm

Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 7pm



Tuesday, March 24

St. Louis at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm



Wednesday, March 25

Pittsburgh at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Arizona at Vegas, NBCSN, 10:30pm



Thursday, March 26

Philadelphia at Detroit, NBCSN, 7:30pm



Sunday, March 29

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBC, 12pm

Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN, 7pm

Nashville at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm



Wednesday, April 1

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Dallas at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm