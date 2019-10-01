NHL 2019-20 TV Schedule on NBC Sports
The puck drops on the 2019-20 NHL regular season on Wednesday, October 2, and NBCSN has coverage of the festivities with an opening-night doubleheader.
Ryan O’Reilly and the St. Louis Blues raise their first Stanley Cup banner to the rafters of Enterprise Center vs. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. NBCSN’s second game has the San Jose Sharks at the Vegas Golden Knights.
NBC Sports will present 109 regular-season games in 2019-20, and all games will be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Broadcast highlights include the NHL Heritage Classic on October 26, the NHL Global Series game on November 8, the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on November 29, the NHL Winter Classic in Dallas January 1, NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis January 24-25, the NHL Stadium Series game at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs February 15 and Hockey Day in America February 16.
NBCSN also returns its Wednesday Night Hockey franchise of rivalry games. Beginning January 19, NBC presents the NHL Game of the Week, generally on Sunday afternoons.
2019-20 NHL ON NBC SPORTS TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject to Change.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Washington at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm
San Jose at Vegas, NBCSN, 10:30pm
Thursday, Oct. 3
Minnesota at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm
Tuesday, Oct. 8
San Jose at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, Oct. 9
New Jersey at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Los Angeles at Vancouver, NBCSN, 10pm
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Tampa Bay at Montreal, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Colorado at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm
Philadelphia at Edmonton, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Thursday, Oct. 17
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 8pm
Saturday, Oct. 26
St. Louis at Boston, NBCSN, 7pm
NHL Heritage Classic: Calgary at Winnipeg (at Regina), NBCSN, 10pm
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Boston at Montreal, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Chicago at San Jose, NBCSN, 10pm
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 8pm
Friday, Nov. 8
NHL Global Series: Tampa Bay at Buffalo (at Stockholm, Sweden), NBCSN, 2pm
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Chicago at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm
Edmonton at San Jose, NBCSN, 10:30pm
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 8pm
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Dallas at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Philadelphia at Columbus, NBCSN, 7pm
Friday, Nov. 29
NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: N.Y. Rangers at Boston, NBC, 1pm
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Tampa Bay at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, Dec. 4
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm
Tuesday, Dec. 10
St. Louis at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Boston at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm
Philadelphia at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Buffalo at Toronto, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Colorado at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Monday, Dec. 23
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm
Friday, Dec. 27
Minnesota at Colorado, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, Jan. 1
NHL Winter Classic: Nashville at Dallas (at Cotton Bowl Stadium), NBC, 2pm
Thursday, Jan. 2
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, NBCSN, 7pm
St. Louis at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Sunday, Jan. 5
Detroit at Chicago, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Nashville at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm
Monday, Jan. 6
Edmonton at Toronto, NBCSN, 7pm
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Dallas at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 10pm
Thursday, Jan. 9
Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 8:30pm
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Philadelphia at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm
Thursday, Jan. 16
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm
Sunday, Jan. 19
Boston at Pittsburgh, NBC, 12:30pm
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Detroit at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm
Friday, Jan. 24
NHL All-Star Weekend Skills Competition (at St. Louis), NBCSN, 8pm
Saturday, Jan. 25
NHL All-Star Game (at St. Louis), NBC, 8pm
Monday, Jan. 27
Tampa Bay at Dallas, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Nashville at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 10pm
Thursday, Jan. 30
Nashville at New Jersey, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Sunday, Feb. 2
Pittsburgh at Washington, NBC, 12:30pm
Monday, Feb. 3
Philadelphia at Detroit, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Chicago at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Boston at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Thursday, Feb. 6
Detroit at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7pm
San Jose at Edmonton, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Sunday, Feb. 9
Boston at Detroit, NBC, 12:30pm
Colorado at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Monday, Feb. 10
Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Montreal at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Calgary at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 10pm
Thursday, Feb. 13
Philadelphia Florida, NBCSN, 7pm
Saturday, Feb. 15
NHL Stadium Series: Los Angeles at Colorado (at Colorado Springs), NBC, 8pm
Sunday, Feb. 16 (Hockey Day in America)
Detroit at Pittsburgh, NBC, 12:30pm
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, NBC, 3:30pm
St. Louis at Nashville, NBCSN, 6pm
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Toronto at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, Feb. 19
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Sunday, Feb. 23
Pittsburgh at Washington, NBC, 12pm
St. Louis at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Vegas at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Chicago at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Buffalo at Colorado, NBCSN, 8pm
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 10:30pm
Thursday, Feb. 27
Dallas at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Sunday, March 1
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NBC, 12pm
Washington at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm
Los Angeles at Vegas, NBCSN, 10:30pm
Tuesday, March 3
Boston at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, March 4
Philadelphia at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm
Anaheim at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Thursday, March 5
Carolina at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm
Sunday, March 8
St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Colorado at San Jose, NBCSN, 10pm
Tuesday, March 10
Boston at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, March 11
San Jose at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Sunday, March 15
Nashville at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Tuesday, March 17
St. Louis at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, March 18
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Vegas at Arizona, NBCSN, 10pm
Sunday, March 22
Washington at Pittsburgh, NBC, 12pm
Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 7pm
Tuesday, March 24
St. Louis at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, March 25
Pittsburgh at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Arizona at Vegas, NBCSN, 10:30pm
Thursday, March 26
Philadelphia at Detroit, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Sunday, March 29
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBC, 12pm
Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN, 7pm
Nashville at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Wednesday, April 1
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Dallas at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm