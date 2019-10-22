XFL 2020 TV Schedule on ESPN/ABC & Fox Sports

So it really looks like this XFL thing is going to happen.

ESPN and Fox Sports announced their broadcast schedule for the rebooted pro football league, which kicks off Saturday, February 8, 2020, the weekend after Super Bowl LIV.

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and FS2 will combine to televise every game of the eight-team league's 10-week regular season. Playoffs will air April 18-19 on Fox and ESPN, and the championship game will air April 26 on ESPN.

The XFL teams and divisions are:

XFL East

DC Defenders

New York Guardians

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

XFL West

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

Seattle Dragons

Historically, spring pro football leagues have not enjoyed much success. The original XFL played one season in 2001. Earlier this year, the Alliance of American Football folded before it could finish its inaugural season.

Complete XFL 2020 TV Schedule below:

XFL 2020 TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Saturday, February 8: Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders, 2pm, ABC

Saturday, February 8: Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks, 5pm, FOX

Sunday, February 9: Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians, 2pm, FOX

Sunday, February 9: St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades, 5pm, ESPN

WEEK 2

Saturday, February 15: New York Guardians at DC Defenders, 2pm, ABC

Saturday, February 15: Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons, 5pm, FOX

Sunday, February 16: Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3pm, ABC

Sunday, February 16: St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks, 6pm, FS1

WEEK 3

Saturday, February 22: Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers, 2pm, ABC

Saturday, February 22: Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons, 5pm, FOX

Sunday, February 23: New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks, 3pm, ESPN

Sunday, February 23: DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats, 6pm, FS1

WEEK 4

Saturday, February 29: Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians, 2pm, ABC

Saturday, February 29: Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks, 5pm, FOX

Sunday, March 1: Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades, 4pm, FS1

Sunday, March 1: DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers, 7pm, ESPN2

WEEK 5

Saturday, March 7: Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks, 2pm, ABC

Saturday, March 7: New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades, 5pm, FOX

Sunday, March 8: St. Louis BattleHawks at DC Defenders, 3pm, FS1

Sunday, March 8: Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats, 9pm, ESPN

WEEK 6

Saturday, March 14: Houston Roughnecks at New York Guardians, 2pm, ABC

Saturday, March 14: St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers, 5pm, FS2

Sunday, March 15: Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders, 4pm, FS1

Sunday, March 15: Los Angeles Wildcats at Seattle Dragons, 7pm, ESPN2

WEEK 7

Saturday, March 21: Dallas Renegades at Tampa Bay Vipers, 2pm, ABC

Saturday, March 21: Los Angeles Wildcats at St. Louis BattleHawks, 5pm, FOX

Sunday, March 22: New York Guardians at Seattle Dragons, 3pm, ABC

Sunday, March 22: DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks, 6pm, FS1

WEEK 8

Saturday, March 28: Tampa Bay Vipers at DC Defenders, 2pm, ABC

Saturday, March 28: St. Louis BattleHawks at New York Guardians, 5pm, FOX

Sunday, March 29: Houston Roughnecks at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3pm, ABC

Sunday, March 29: Seattle Dragons at Dallas Renegades, 6pm, FS1

WEEK 9

Thursday, April 2: Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, 8pm, FOX

Saturday, April 4: DC Defenders at New York Guardians, 2pm, ABC

Sunday, April 5: Tampa Bay Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks, 12pm, ESPN

Sunday, April 5: Seattle Dragons at Los Angeles Wildcats, 6pm, FS1

WEEK 10

Thursday, April 9: Los Angeles Wildcats at Dallas Renegades, 8pm, FOX

Saturday, April 11: Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Dragons, 2pm, ABC

Sunday, April 12: DC Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks OR New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers*, 3pm, ABC

Sunday, April 12: New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers OR DC Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks*, 6pm, FS1

PLAYOFFS

Saturday, April 18: East 2 at East 1, 3pm, FOX

Sunday, April 19: West 2 at West 1, 3pm, ESPN

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday, April 26: XFL Championship, 3pm, ESPN

* Game selections on April 12 to be made by March 11