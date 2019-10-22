XFL 2020 TV Schedule on ESPN/ABC & Fox Sports
So it really looks like this XFL thing is going to happen.
ESPN and Fox Sports announced their broadcast schedule for the rebooted pro football league, which kicks off Saturday, February 8, 2020, the weekend after Super Bowl LIV.
ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and FS2 will combine to televise every game of the eight-team league's 10-week regular season. Playoffs will air April 18-19 on Fox and ESPN, and the championship game will air April 26 on ESPN.
The XFL teams and divisions are:
XFL East
DC Defenders
New York Guardians
St. Louis BattleHawks
Tampa Bay Vipers
XFL West
Dallas Renegades
Houston Roughnecks
Los Angeles Wildcats
Seattle Dragons
Historically, spring pro football leagues have not enjoyed much success. The original XFL played one season in 2001. Earlier this year, the Alliance of American Football folded before it could finish its inaugural season.
Complete XFL 2020 TV Schedule below:
XFL 2020 TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Saturday, February 8: Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders, 2pm, ABC
Saturday, February 8: Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks, 5pm, FOX
Sunday, February 9: Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians, 2pm, FOX
Sunday, February 9: St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades, 5pm, ESPN
WEEK 2
Saturday, February 15: New York Guardians at DC Defenders, 2pm, ABC
Saturday, February 15: Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons, 5pm, FOX
Sunday, February 16: Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3pm, ABC
Sunday, February 16: St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks, 6pm, FS1
WEEK 3
Saturday, February 22: Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers, 2pm, ABC
Saturday, February 22: Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons, 5pm, FOX
Sunday, February 23: New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks, 3pm, ESPN
Sunday, February 23: DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats, 6pm, FS1
WEEK 4
Saturday, February 29: Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians, 2pm, ABC
Saturday, February 29: Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks, 5pm, FOX
Sunday, March 1: Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades, 4pm, FS1
Sunday, March 1: DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers, 7pm, ESPN2
WEEK 5
Saturday, March 7: Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks, 2pm, ABC
Saturday, March 7: New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades, 5pm, FOX
Sunday, March 8: St. Louis BattleHawks at DC Defenders, 3pm, FS1
Sunday, March 8: Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats, 9pm, ESPN
WEEK 6
Saturday, March 14: Houston Roughnecks at New York Guardians, 2pm, ABC
Saturday, March 14: St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers, 5pm, FS2
Sunday, March 15: Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders, 4pm, FS1
Sunday, March 15: Los Angeles Wildcats at Seattle Dragons, 7pm, ESPN2
WEEK 7
Saturday, March 21: Dallas Renegades at Tampa Bay Vipers, 2pm, ABC
Saturday, March 21: Los Angeles Wildcats at St. Louis BattleHawks, 5pm, FOX
Sunday, March 22: New York Guardians at Seattle Dragons, 3pm, ABC
Sunday, March 22: DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks, 6pm, FS1
WEEK 8
Saturday, March 28: Tampa Bay Vipers at DC Defenders, 2pm, ABC
Saturday, March 28: St. Louis BattleHawks at New York Guardians, 5pm, FOX
Sunday, March 29: Houston Roughnecks at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3pm, ABC
Sunday, March 29: Seattle Dragons at Dallas Renegades, 6pm, FS1
WEEK 9
Thursday, April 2: Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, 8pm, FOX
Saturday, April 4: DC Defenders at New York Guardians, 2pm, ABC
Sunday, April 5: Tampa Bay Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks, 12pm, ESPN
Sunday, April 5: Seattle Dragons at Los Angeles Wildcats, 6pm, FS1
WEEK 10
Thursday, April 9: Los Angeles Wildcats at Dallas Renegades, 8pm, FOX
Saturday, April 11: Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Dragons, 2pm, ABC
Sunday, April 12: DC Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks OR New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers*, 3pm, ABC
Sunday, April 12: New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers OR DC Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks*, 6pm, FS1
PLAYOFFS
Saturday, April 18: East 2 at East 1, 3pm, FOX
Sunday, April 19: West 2 at West 1, 3pm, ESPN
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, April 26: XFL Championship, 3pm, ESPN
* Game selections on April 12 to be made by March 11